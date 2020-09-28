Gerresheimer Laboratory and Regulatory Services for Biotech Customers

Gx Biological Solutions offers enhanced services for pharmaceutical primary packaging in the US and in Europe.

Sep 28th, 2020

Gerresheimer, a global partner to the pharma and healthcare industry with products made of glass and plastic, has added laboratory and regulatory services to its portfolio of products, systems, and services for biotech companies. Specialized laboratory technicians and an experienced team of further specialists offer these services in the two innovation and technology centers in Bünde (Germany) and Vineland (New Jersey/USA).

Gx Biological Solutions says it offers full service for biotech companies regarding product development of primary packaging and drug delivery systems, material and functional testing, and comprehensive regulatory support. The partnership with Gerresheimer shortens the time to market for pharmaceutical companies, minimizes risks, and saves resources, says the company.

"Our Glass Innovation and Technology Centers, with their new laboratory and regulatory services, take a lot of the work off our customers on the long road to regulatory approval," says Stefan Verheyden, global vice president of the Gx Biological Solutions Team. 

Glass Innovation and Technology Center, Bünde (Germany)

This center is located at the production site for glass syringes, injection vials, and cartridges in Bünde. The range of services includes laboratory and regulatory services by regulatory experts for DMF III (Drug Master File) and the new MDR (Medical Device Regulation). Product support is provided by the relevant product and material experts, who should be able to take care of the correct specification, and guide regarding fill & finish questions.

Chemical analyses are done to help in finding the appropriate packaging system with regard to material in direct contact to the drug formulation, such as glass, tungsten, adhesives, silicone oil, or polymers. Customer-specific developments and design proposals are also developed and adapted to intelligent systems as required. Throughout the whole value chain of drug development, subsequent testing and analyses can be conducted. Material and particle analysis, extractables and leachables testing, container closure integrity investigations, drug container interaction and aging tests, residual volume, fill & finish support, and orienting stability tests are examples of cutting edge services that Gerresheimer will offer.

A sample stock will hold many frequently used possible container formats for biopharmaceutical development in order to enable customers to rapidly respond to any urgent market requirements they might face. The Gx innovative portfolio includes strengthened glass vials (both in non-sterile and ready-to-fill format), silicone-free syringes, safety devices–also in already assembled, sterilized, and nested format (Gx RTF)–and other intelligent primary packaging systems.

Glass Innovation and Technology Center, Vineland (NJ/USA)

In parallel Gerresheimer has expanded the reach of the existing Glass Innovation and Technology Center in Vineland (NJ/USA) with a comparable extended service offering as specified for the Bünde site. Next to the existing material science capabilities, functional testing will be added. The company says the development capacities with dedicated lab and regulatory services for primary packaging such as injection vials and cartridges has advantages when it comes to significantly reduced “time to market”.

At Vineland, experts and engineers who specialize in glass technology work in an environment that encourages collaboration through open offices, project, laboratory, and meeting rooms. The environment also enables interactive collaboration with customers on site. The Innovation Center was the first of its kind for Gerresheimer's primary packaging glass business and was built in 2019 next to the plant in Vineland. Thus, the Innovation Center develops and tests new products and processes in close proximity to a production site and can incorporate the operational know-how of engineers from this plant–Gerresheimer's other American production sites can also use the service. It comprises a detailed analysis of the primary packaging material; for example, the material, surfaces and functions of injection vials are tested and chemical analyses are carried out. Gerresheimer also accompanies and supports its customers with regulatory support, official documentation, and registration. 

October 5-16, 2020. Report on Cell and Gene Therapy to be discussed.
CPhI Annual Report 2020 Part 1: 2025 Will See Cell and Gene Therapy Capacity Shortages in the USA and 10+ mAb Approvals in China
Continuous Bioprocessing growing quickly, but from a low base, with virtually all manufacturers now using at least some single use technologies.
Sep 23rd, 2020
Canister Wipes Stuffer
Shemesh to Unveil Canister Wipes Machinery
Shemesh Automation will demonstrate a 200 ppm total solution canister wipes line at its $4MM showroom and spares inventory facility to selected market participants during the second half of 2021.
Sep 22nd, 2020
Collection of hand sanitizers made to be ready-to-go and available as gels, wipes, and sprays.
As COVID-19 Concerns Continue, WWP Beauty Launches Line of Personal Protection Products
A collection of moisturizing hand sanitizers that are available in three different formats.
Sep 16th, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 09 15 At 2 51 26 Pm
Systech Named Winner in AIPIA Virtual Congress Brand Challenge
The Kraft Heinz Brand Challenge invited companies to present game-changing smart packaging solutions that enhance brand equity via next-generation brand and consumer experiences.
Sep 15th, 2020
Layout Set Logo
Yaskawa and Phoenix Contact Announce Partnership
Yaskawa and Phoenix Contact announce an agreement to utilize PLCnext Technology from Phoenix Contact in the development of the next generation machine controller and PLC platform realizing the i3-Mechatronics solution concept lead by Yaskawa.
Sep 14th, 2020
Pina
PI North America Announces Website Expansion to the Spanish Language
PI North America, the non-profit member-supported organization for PROFIBUS and PROFINET technologies in North America, announces an expansion of its website to the Spanish language.
Sep 14th, 2020
Nelipak Logo
Nelipak Laboratory Services Receives ISO/IEC 17025 Accreditation
Nelipak Laboratory Services announced its Clara, Ireland laboratory received ISO/IEC 17025 accreditation from the Irish National Accreditation Board (INAB).
Sep 11th, 2020
Gertex Logo
Gertex Solutions Acquires Impak Packaging Systems
Gertex Solutions Inc. announced the acquisition of Toronto-based Impak Packaging Systems Inc.
Sep 11th, 2020
Mpac Group
Mpac Group plc Acquires Switchback Group Inc.
Mpac Group plc, a global packaging solutions group, has acquired Switchback Group Inc., a provider of packaging machinery and automation solutions to the food and beverage and healthcare markets.
Sep 10th, 2020
Fpa Logo New Web
Call for 2021 FPA Achievement Awards Entries
The Flexible Packaging Association (FPA) announced that the 2021 Flexible Packaging Achievement Awards Call for Entries is now available. The deadline for entries is Friday, November 6, 2020.
Sep 10th, 2020
Thermo Shield Wrap
Pact, LLC Joins COSTHA
Pact, LLC joined the Council on Safe Transportation of Hazardous Articles (COSTHA), an industry association devoted to promoting dangerous goods transportation compliance both domestically and abroad.
Sep 10th, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 09 09 At 2 54 51 Pm
Marchesini Group's Sep. X Days Showcase New Rotary Labeler
The Marchesini Group virtual event series picks up again Sep. 10 featuring the RL-F800, an automatic, fully servo-driven rotary labeler that can apply one wrap-around label on ampoules and vials at a speed of up to 800 pieces/min.
Sep 9th, 2020
7 Companies Collab Circular Pm
Amcor Joins U.S. Plastics Pact to Advance Circular Economy Goals in the United States
The initiative designed to unify approaches to rethink the way plastics are designed, used, and reused.
Sep 2nd, 2020
Airnovpr004a 32271218
Airnov: Laser-Marked Desiccant Canisters
Designed to reduce risk of contamination by eliminating print or paper labels, as well as ink or glue for pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals .
Sep 1st, 2020
Softbox Ihp Partnership Congo 1
Softbox Donates Thermal Covers For Safe Delivery Of Vital Medicines to the Democratic Republic Of The Congo
The first shipment of 24 packs went to IHP’s partner International Medical Corps in Goma.
Aug 31st, 2020
Medical Devices Blue
Performance Motion Devices, Inc. Receives ISO 13485 Certification
Boston-Based Performance Motion Devices, Inc. becomes one of the first companies in the motion control industry to achieve medical device ISO 13485:2016 certification.
Aug 28th, 2020
Todokusuri
Toppan Subsidiary Okapi Pharmacy Launches Medicine Delivery Service
Same day delivery of prescription medicines made possible by the Todokusuri EXPRESS service.
Aug 27th, 2020
Ht35 And Ht55
High Torque Brushless Motors
SMAC launches the HT35 and HT55 series of brushless motors designed for specific OEM applications. They are available in 7.5, 35, and 55mm sizes as standard.
Aug 27th, 2020
Azco Corp Pouch Dispenser Photo
AZCO: Pouch Dispenser for Desiccant in Roll Form
SP-4D features high consistency escapement.
Aug 25th, 2020
Oliver Flyer Image With Hcp
Oliver Healthcare Packaging acquires Kansas City Design
Forms new premium design business serving the pharmaceutical and biologics market.
Aug 25th, 2020
Lpm Global Mdo Collection Web
Avery Dennison: Semi-Squeeze Film With Improved Clarity
The Global MDO Next Generation film from Avery Dennison Label and Packaging Materials achieves a 60% improvement in clarity to create a ‘no label’ look.
Aug 25th, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 08 25 At 2 07 08 Pm
Liveo Research Announces Capacity Expansion
Liveo Research announces 20,000 ton capacity expansion for coated barrier films to significantly expand pharma packaging business.
Aug 25th, 2020
Sudpack Recycling
Advances in Chemical Recycling Cut Plastic Waste
With growing pressure from regulatory and consumer sectors, Südpack is increasingly focused on chemical recycling of plastic waste and developing high-tech packaging films from the recovered raw materials.
Aug 25th, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 08 21 At 12 26 41 Pm
Companies Collaborate To Launch Anti-Microbial Packaging Film
The development—with applications including flow wraps, lidding films, and pouches—does not replace the need for careful hand washing, but can inhibit the spread of cross-contamination on packaging substrates that are not usually subject to cleaning.
Aug 21st, 2020
Systechhh
Systech Illinois: Enhanced Water Vapor Permeability Analyzer
Latest generation of the Lyssy L80 series of analyzers measures barriers and high permeability materials, for applications including surgical and hygienic membranes, wound dressing, diaper materials, and construction membranes.
Aug 20th, 2020
Pharma (producto No Holográfico)[1]
Security Printing Solutions
Nanografix offers security printing solutions, such as color shifting ink, invisible ink guilloche, and invisible ink QR codes, that integrate with its custom anti-counterfeiting products for pharmaceutical, food and beverage, and personal care.
Aug 20th, 2020
Canesten Tube For Bayer Copy
Neopac Wins Pair of “Tube of the Year” Awards from European Tube Manufacturers Association
PLASTIC RECYCLED TUBE and Stylo Polyfoil Tube with Spatula Applicator take top honors.
Aug 18th, 2020
Spee Dee Gummy Filling System
Gummy Filling System Optimizes Operations
Multiple proprietary streaming mechanisms work together to achieve high-speed, accurate fills.
Aug 13th, 2020
Vcs Pr Asset 532298 113239 203d3070 Ac3b 4aa2 B952 02516e57ad47 0
Line Scan Cameras
Omron Automation launches the compact GigE Vision line scan cameras featuring PoE and PTP technology.
Aug 7th, 2020
Wls Vr 72 Full View
Labeler for COVID-19 Vaccine Packaging
See it at PACK EXPO Connects! Weiler Labeling Systems (WLS), part of ProMach Pharma Solutions, will introduces its VR-72 labeler for COVID-19 vaccine packaging applications.
Aug 6th, 2020
Tnt20 Eblast 750 01
2020 Traceability Seminar Will Be Held Virtually
Save the date for November 2-4
Aug 5th, 2020
18q8t Yia 1
Celltrion Selects Movilitas for Serialization and Traceability for Supply Chain Integrity and Compliance
Project delivers a combined solution for end-to-end visibility in EU, Korea and U.S. markets.
Aug 4th, 2020