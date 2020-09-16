As COVID-19 Concerns Continue, WWP Beauty Launches Line of Personal Protection Products

Collection of hand sanitizers made to be ready-to-go and available as gels, wipes, and sprays.

WWP Beauty–a full-service supplier that provides future-focused systems to the global beauty industry including a range of stock and custom packaging, formulation, accessories, design, and engineering–has launched a Personal Protection line in response to the heightened demand for hygienic products brought on by the COVID-19 crisis.

The collection is comprised of hand sanitizers that are made to be ready-to-go and available in three formats: gel, wipes, and spray. These three formats give brands more flexibility on incorporating a PPE product into their existing lineup, says the company. WWP’s Personal Protection line includes:

Hand Sanitizer Spray–This innovative liquid spray hand sanitizer is housed in an aluminum bag-on-Valve component made with PCR content. Its formula is created to moisturize the skin with glycerin and aloe vera, and kill the majority of common germs and bacteria. This product is currently available in 2.7oz and 5.5oz containers.

Hand Sanitizing Wipes–Meant to be a convenient way to reduce the spread of germs, especially in on-the-go scenarios where handwashing isn’t immediately possible. The wipes are designed to be pre-moistened with a formula infused with olive oil, glycerin, and aloe leaf extract that should clean, moisturize, and soothe dry hands. Currently available in 10 x 8cm or 20 x 15cm sheets in packs of 30 or 100.

Gel Hand Sanitizer–Gel is the most common form of sanitizer, and what many consumers prefer to use, according to WWP Beauty. The company’s PPE Collection features two hydrating gel sanitizer formulas, one of which is made in China and another that is made in the US. Both formulas are currently available in 2oz and 8oz flip top bottles, an 8oz and liter sized dip tube pump, and a gallon sized screw cap jug.

“We like to think of the new product line as personal protection meets personal care–with the end goal of making it easier for a brand to add a PPE product to their line,” says Josh Kirschbaum, CEO at WWP Beauty.