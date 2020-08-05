2020 Traceability Seminar Will Be Held Virtually

HDA's 2020 Traceability Seminar will now take place online! While we are not able to gather in Washington, D.C., seminar attendees can expect the same high-quality educational programming delivered annually by DSCSA and traceability experts. This event is designed for pharmaceutical distributors, pharmacies, manufacturers and other supply chain stakeholders responsible for the implementation of traceability strategy, systems and processes.Registration will open in the coming weeks. For questions, contact Lisa Anderson at (703) 885-0220.

