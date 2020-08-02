CNG’s Kelly/Spicers Acquires American Packaging

Central National Gottesman (CNG), which owns sales and distribution businesses in the global pulp, paper, tissue, packaging, wood products and metals industries, announced today that its Kelly/Spicers division has acquired San Leandro, Calif.-based American Packaging, further expanding its packaging business throughout the Western U.S.

American Packaging, founded in 1976, is an independent packaging distributor with a broad portfolio focused on high-growth markets such as medical devices, food processing, pharmaceutical and technology products. American Packaging also brings strong expertise in packaging equipment, including sales, servicing, maintenance and line integration design.

The acquisition of American Packaging strengthens Kelly/Spicers’ growing industrial and retail packaging business, which is anchored by Premiere Packaging Industries (PPI) in Buena Park, Calif.

“Our North American distribution business continues to be focused on accelerating our growth and capabilities within the packaging industry,” said Andrew Wallach, CNG president and CEO. “The addition of American Packaging, consistent with our strategy, will provide a broader range of packaging products and solutions to our new and existing customers.”

Kaye Leedham Herning, president of American Packaging, will continue in her leadership role, capitalizing on the strong foundation that she and her team have built since acquiring the business in 1997. The business will continue to operate out of its 72,000-sq-ft San Leandro warehouse. It will continue to operate under the American Packaging name until transitioning to Kelly/Spicers later this year.

“We look forward to welcoming the American Packaging team to Kelly/Spicers, bringing their packaging expertise and deep Northern California market knowledge,” said Jan Gottesman, president of Kelly/Spicers. “We are also enthusiastic about sharing our organization’s exceptional supply base and expanded reach in North America with American Packaging customers.”

Kelly/Spicers is an independent paper merchant with eight regional locations and 35 retail stores that serve the Western U.S. and Hawaii. The company is committed to ongoing investment in its core business of commercial printing papers while diversifying into growth areas such as wide-format, digital products and packaging.



