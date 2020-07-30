With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, businesses worldwide remain highly concerned and invested in protecting their staff and customers from potential infection. Leveraging their many years of leadership in clean air solutions and industrial air pollution control, Ship & Shore Environmental, Inc. (S&SE) today announces the official launch of the Korozon System, a unique product line under the Ship & Shore Technologies (SST) subsidiary. The Korozon System is a series of decontamination and disinfection technology that uses antimicrobial activated oxygen to help purify a building's air and surfaces that may be harboring bacteria, viruses, and other organic health hazards and offers several advantages over alternative disinfection processes and provides peace of mind for businesses and organizations seeking to protect those in their workspaces.

The Korozon System

The Ship & Shore Technologies Korozon product line debuts with its first solution that is available for any enclosed space as well as integrates with a building's existing HVAC system. The Korozon generator continuously monitors activated oxygen output and helps to circulate clean, disinfected air throughout a facility.Ship & Shore Technologies takes special care to advise and even assist customers so that the safest, most effective disinfection practices are observed.

With its multi-stage effectiveness, this technology can be custom engineered for a small room or scaled up for deep disinfection use by a large industrial facility. As with all other Ship & Shore industrial solutions, the Korozon System can be designed to best fit a client's application and setting.

How Activated Oxygen Works

Activated oxygen, or ozone (O3), is a reactive molecule that readily gives off an oxygen atom to break down into ordinary dioxygen (O2), that which we breathe to live and thrive. The third oxygen atom easily bonds with many other types of molecules, thus altering their composition.

With viruses such as the coronavirus, this free radical oxygen atom diffuses through the pathogen's protein coat and into the underlying nucleic acid, where it then damages the RNA the virus needs to replicate. Many studies have amply proven the virucidal abilities of ozone to inactivate the SARS virus, and an increasing number of studies claim similar results against today's COVID-19-causing SARS-CoV-2.

The Korozon System involves innovative use of activated oxygen generators backed by S&SE's years of engineering calculations and safety protocol experience to allow for a safe and effective method for disinfection and air treatment. The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) suggests that workers not be exposed to more than 0.05 ppm concentrations in the workplace. Equipped with several ozone analyzers as well as a PLC/HMI controls system to monitor the unit, provide instant alerts, or shut off as needed, the Korozon System is uniquely designed for activated oxygen concentrations that are high enough to inactivate pathogens while operating well below the 0.05 ppm limit so as not to oxidize surfaces or harm personnel present in the area.

Activated Oxygen Advantages

Activated oxygen is so effective that it has been employed in a variety of ways for over a century. Modern applications go far beyond disinfection ranging from odor control to groundwater remediation, oil and gas industry, fracking applications, to ink adhesion in packaging.

Environmental decontamination is common in industries such as pharmaceuticals food production. Many alternatives exist for such processes, but drawbacks abound.

For example, vaporized hydrogen peroxide (VHP) tends to be cheap, stable, and easy to disperse in a chemical fog. However, for best effectiveness, environmental temperature and humidity must be controlled for extended periods, and surfaces should be pre-cleaned. VHP also has difficulty in penetrating organic biofilms and residues.

Ultraviolet light is easy to implement as a disinfectant, but being light, is prone to not disinfecting in shadowed areas. Chlorine dioxide is often used to disinfect water, but it can also be employed as a room disinfectant in gaseous form. However, chlorine dioxide can be unstable, even explosive. Chlorine is a byproduct of chlorine dioxide production, and some chlorine dioxide byproducts can cause health problems in some people.

Unlike many other disinfectant approaches, trioxygen is produced on-site through a reaction between O2 and an electric discharge. There's no hazardous material to transport or store, and no hazardous waste. The Korozon System is remarkably eco-friendly.

Additionally, activated oxygen is more effective at destroying pathogens than chlorine. And unlike ultraviolet light and chlorine methods, ozone disinfection inhibits microorganism regrowth.

About Ship & Shore Environmental, Inc.

Ship & Shore Environmental, Inc. is a Long Beach, California-based, woman-owned, certified business specializing in air pollution capture and control systems for industrial applications. Ship & Shore helps major manufacturers meet Volatile Organic Compound (VOC) abatement challenges by providing customized, energy efficient air pollution abatement systems for various industries, resulting in improved operational efficiency and tailored "green" solutions. Since 2000, Ship & Shore has been prepared to handle and advise on the full spectrum of environmental needs with its complete array of engineering and manufacturing capabilities and global offices around the U.S., Canada, Europe, Middle East, and China. The Ship & Shore Technical Engineering Team has custom designed tailored solutions for clients throughout the world. For more information, visit www.shipandshore.com.

