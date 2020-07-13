Collaboration Key to Tackling Drug Development Complexity

Rentschler Biopharma and Vetter team up with joint goal to simplify processes and optimize time-to-market.

This content was submitted directly to this website by the supplier.

Vetter
Jul 13th, 2020
I Stock 000086136291 Medium 2

Vetter and Rentschler Biopharma, two globally operating Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs), announced a strategic collaboration to enhance their services and offer complementary skills and experience along the biopharmaceutical value chain. With drug development growing increasingly complex and cost-intensive, biopharmaceutical companies are under significant pressure to streamline their products’ path to market. The desired goal of the collaboration is to create long-term value through the alignment of manufacturing approaches that enable clients to bring their products to patients faster and more easily.

“We are pleased to collaborate with such a highly respected and successful company. Like us, Vetter is a family-run and well-established service provider. We have known each other for many years and share a commitment to high quality standards and sustainable value creation. Our strategic collaboration is aimed at reducing complexity for our clients, with the joint overarching goal of bringing promising new therapies to patients with serious and rare diseases faster than before,” stated Prof. Dr. Nikolaus F. Rentschler, Chairman of the Board of Rentschler Biopharma.

Senator h.c. Udo J. Vetter, Chairman of the Advisory Board of Vetter, added: “It is important for businesses to sometimes think outside the box. Pursuing future-oriented and innovative ideas is part of both of our companies’ DNA. The alignment of Rentschler Biopharma’s experience in drug substance manufacturing and our own core competency in drug product pharmaceutical manufacturing is yet another opportunity to pursue.”

The alliance of the two leading CDMOs will leverage Rentschler Biopharma’s extensive experience in drug substance manufacturing, including bioprocess development and API1 production, and Vetter’s strong expertise in aseptic fill and finish, and secondary packaging. The companies have already identified opportunities where early and active exchange of know-how and best-practice will benefit both clients and their drug products. Over the next months, these opportunities will be further validated in pilot client projects with joint teams from both companies.

“We are excited to team up with Vetter to complement our customized development and manufacturing solutions for even the most complex biopharmaceuticals,” Dr. Frank Mathias, CEO of Rentschler Biopharma, said. “Vetter is adding a wealth of expertise for clinical and commercial drug product supply, well suited to the maturing product pipeline of our clients. Their services are a great fit to our own offering. Our collaboration holds great promise for further simplifying client solutions, while expanding the boundaries of what is possible in biopharmaceutical production.”

Peter Soelkner, Managing Director of Vetter agrees: “There are important synergies between our business portfolios that will provide valuable market foresight that can positively impact our clients’ business and patients’ treatment. Combining our experience enables us to deliver new efficiencies and pathways that streamline the development and the supply chain in ways that address the challenges of complexity companies across the industry are facing.”

Both companies will continue to independently address and service current and new clients as they explore opportunities for cooperative integration of approaches to complex molecules in today's rapidly evolving global healthcare environment.

1 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient

Companies in this article
Vetter
I Stock 000086136291 Medium 2
Collaboration Key to Tackling Drug Development Complexity
Rentschler Biopharma and Vetter team up with joint goal to simplify processes and optimize time-to-market.
Jul 13th, 2020
Jones Healthcare Group adds a new range of bottling capabilities to its portfolio with an investment in a high-performance automated Uhlmann bottle line (IBC 150 Integrated Bottle Center shown here).
Jones adds Uhlmann bottling line
Investment in high-efficiency Uhlmann Bottle Line grows multi-level packaging services, simplifies the supply chain for healthcare clients.
Jul 9th, 2020
Cphi 1366 520
CPhI Festival of Pharma offers New Digital Experience in 2020
CPhI Worldwide in-person event now confirmed for 2021, with new digital exhibition launched to connect the global pharma industry in 2020.
Jul 9th, 2020
A Vionics
Antares Vision Expands Portfolio of AI-Based Data Monitoring Software
Originally introduced for OEE performance tracking, “AVionics” solutions can now be utilized to track overall manufacturing efficiencies, ensure process quality, predict equipment maintenance, and detail sustainability parameters.
Jul 8th, 2020
Herma 400 Label Applicator
OEM Incorporates New Labeler for Compact Cleanroom Environment
The HERMA 400 can apply any type of adhesive label to virtually any type of product or package and is used across a wide variety of industries.
Jul 7th, 2020
Lsh1
DHL Supply Chain Expands North American Operation
DHL Supply Chain, part of Deutsche Post DHL Group, is making further investments to strengthen its life sciences and healthcare capabilities in North America.
Jul 6th, 2020
Getty Images 1031028962
Covectra Enhances Drug Supply Chain Security
Automates management of resalable returns & DSCSA product verification compliance to protect consumers from counterfeit, contaminates or stolen drugs.
Jul 6th, 2020
The Optima Group logistics center has been operational since March 2019 and it is located in Schwaebisch Hall-Hessental.
OPTIMA Well Equipped with a Robust Supply Chain
The availability of machine and spare parts is assured by extensive strategic planning.
Jul 1st, 2020
6223e19745d0dbef0b7851dd4327
Patient Education Campaign Launches for Precision Medicine
The Colorectal Cancer Alliance shares new life-saving information with colon cancer and rectal cancer patients and caregivers.
Jun 29th, 2020
Getty Images 488635873
Program Helps Understanding of Technology’s Effect on Life Science Supply Chain
Key findings from an FDA DSCSA Pilot Project Program demonstrate the value of network solutions to secure and digitalize the pharmaceutical supply chain.
Jun 28th, 2020
Warehouse Racking
Legacy Pharmaceutical Packaging Adds Space to Expand 3PL Operations
The contract packager is expanding its third-party logistics services with a 215,000 sq ft open-space facility to address customer needs and growth strategies.
Jun 26th, 2020
Emidio Zorzella (right) and Massimo Bonardi founded Antares Vision in 2007.
Antares Vision Named Technological Partner of Choice for IMA Group
A five-year agreement takes Antares beyond pharmaceutical packaging, making it the exclusive supplier of all inspection and tracking technologies for IMA Group, including food and bev, cosmetics, and medical devices.
Jun 26th, 2020
Luminer Ecl
Dedicated Inspection Suite to Optimize ECL Production
Luminer has inaugurated 7,000 sq ft of inspection space at its primary manufacturing facility will include a new back-number system and a third 100% inspection platform that will address the particular needs of extended content labels.
Jun 26th, 2020
Image011
Pharma Packaging Companies Commit to Supply for COVID-19 Fight
Stevanato Group, SCHOTT, and Gerresheimer confirm the readiness to support future Covid-19 Vaccine with pharmaceutical containers.
Jun 24th, 2020
Clariant ColorWorks applies IR-detectable black technology to make other dark colors more recyclable.
Clariant ColorWorks™ Applies IR-Detectable Black Technology to Make Other Dark Colors More Recyclable
New colorants eliminate the need for carbon black entirely, and opens opportunities for colors like extremely dark blues and greens.
Jun 23rd, 2020
Bosch&rsquo;s new &lsquo;Manufacture #LikeABosch&rsquo; campaign playfully shows how digitalization is improving production and logistics.
Bosch Updates Industry 4.0 Software to Digitalize Manufacturing
Along with its launch of the second release of the Nexeed Industrial Application System, Bosch has rolled out a ‘Manufacture #LikeABosch’ campaign to raise awareness for industrial digitalization.
Jun 19th, 2020
With the help of innovative service glasses, KOCH service technicians can show customers every detail of the machine they wish to see and talk them through the various functions.
Online FAT at KOCH Using an Innovative Concept
Though the customer was almost 5,000 miles away, they witnessed the FAT in action as if they were on site – thanks to hardware and modern digital solutions.
Jun 18th, 2020
Fat Online
Remote FAT Keeps Capsule Filler on Schedule
German herbal medicine maker Dr. Gustav Klein was able to order and receive a new capsule filler from Italian equipment maker MG2 despite COVID-19 restrictions through three days of remote testing and validation.
Jun 17th, 2020
Hp 109081 Screen Shot 2019 04 08 At 12 23 00 Pm
Seven 2019 AmeriStar Award Winners Achieve 2020 WorldStar Awards
Seven 2019 AmeriStar Award winners earned the prestigious WorldStar Award produced by the World Packaging Organisation (WPO).
Jun 16th, 2020
The T5 variant features a fifth axis which can be used to swivel and tilt products.
Gerhard Schubert GmbH Drives Innovation with New Digital Technologies
Packaging machinery manufacturer Schubert is addressing the increasingly complex market requirements of greater product diversity and smaller batch sizes.
Jun 15th, 2020
More in Supplier News
Hp 43089 Ups Dsc9525
UPS Healthcare Continues Global Facility Expansion To Meet Growing Demands In Key Markets
This includes new GDP-compliant space in Central and Eastern Europe and additional cold chain space near its UPS Worldport facility in Louisville.
Jun 12th, 2020
Logo
AmerisourceBergen and the Role of Local Philanthropy During COVID-19
Realizing the critical role that local philanthropic efforts can play in addressing global health emergencies, the AmerisourceBergen Foundation committed $1 million to support communities, individuals and nonprofits affected by COVID-19.
Jun 11th, 2020
Mondi safely packages QIAGEN&rsquo;s SARS-CoV-2 test cartridge.
Mondi Safely Packages QIAGEN’s SARS-CoV-2 Test Cartridge
Mondi ramps up production to supply packaging for the new SARS-CoV-2 test cartridge by QIAGEN; a high-barrier triplex laminate which will provide protection for the test kits which require limited exposure to light and oxygen to remain effective.
Jun 11th, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 06 11 At 8 40 56 Am
Honeywell: Aclar Edge Polymer Bottles and Vials
For oral liquid and sterile injectables, the technology provides an alternative to glass, minimizing product loss resulting from breakage.
Jun 11th, 2020
Jones Healthcare Group invests in a new high-performance automated Uhlmann blister line complete with a blister machine, cartoner and stretch-wrapper (blister machine shown here).
Jones Healthcare Group Invests in High-Performance Uhlmann Blister Packaging Line
Company expands packaging services capability and capacity to support pharmaceutical packaging demand surges and deliver solutions.
Jun 10th, 2020
Logo Logoplaste
Biomimicry 3.8 & Logoplaste Join Forces
Logoplaste has partnered with Biomimicry 3.8, to embark on a project to design industrial plants that are carbon neutral and regenerative.
Jun 10th, 2020
The OPTIMA BCT-200 assembly line for blood collection tubes has many functions. These include cleaning, bacteria reduction, various dispensing stations for additives, drying and vacuum sealing all the way up to the final packaging.
SARS-CoV-2 and Safe Blood Tests
OPTIMA BCT-200 assembly line specifically for blood collection tubes
Jun 10th, 2020
Open Scs Logo
Serialization: Syntegon joins OPEN-SCS Group
Syntegon Technology recently joined the Open Serialization Communication Standard (OPEN-SCS) Group. Joint goals include the fight against pharmaceutical counterfeiting and the establishment of interoperable interfaces for the implementation of adequate serialization solutions.
Jun 9th, 2020
9550 Lpa Direct Front 2
Videojet Upgrades the 9550 Print & Apply Labeling System with a New 6” Printhead Option
Videojet 9550 increases reliability, efficiency and productivity for outer case and bundle packaging.
Jun 9th, 2020
Bild2 Die Sensor People
Leuze Jumps on ‘Alternating Quarantine’ Concept to Keep Business on Track
The sensor supplier is defying recession forecasts by keeping its workers on a rotating shift model, keeping them socially distanced and avoiding Kurzarbeit, Germany’s short-term work program.
Jun 8th, 2020
Imago Fast Code Reader
Imago: High-Speed Character Recognition
The FastCodeReader is specialized for process speeds of up to 800 m/min and can handle optical character recognition and verification as well as barcodes.
Jun 8th, 2020
Getty Images 487041639 Clinical Trial
Almac Clinical Technologies: Advanced IRT System
Simplify is a next-gen interactive response technology system that enables faster clinical trial startup processes.
Jun 8th, 2020