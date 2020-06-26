Antares Vision Named Technological Partner of Choice for IMA Group

Antares Vision has entered into a partnership with the IMA Group, a company specializing in machines for process automation and packaging of pharmaceutical and cosmetic products, foodstuffs, tea, and coffee.

With a 20-year history of supplying inspection systems to IMA to ensure the quality and integrity of pharmaceutical packaging, Antares Vision has become a go-to technological partner. The new agreement extends Antares’ role to a variety of other segments—including food and beverage, cosmetics, and medical devices—for product traceability and smart data management. Antares Vision will support digital innovation efforts for the entire IMA Group internationally.

Aimed at consolidating and strengthening the leadership of both partners in existing and emerging markets, the five-year agreement involves synergistic cooperation for developing and implementing innovative solutions via specific projects, new business opportunities, and new products. These will initially take the form of new, collaborative production lines, then will expand to comprise upgrades and retrofits of existing lines.

The agreement will result in significant growth in the integration of Antares Vision technology within IMA machines, further strengthening this important commercial and technological partnership.

“We are extremely pleased with the agreement we have reached with our partner, with whom we have been sharing experiences and skills in the pharmaceutical sector for over 20 years, through the supply of visual inspection systems for product quality control,” said Emidio Zorzella, chairman and manager director of Antares Vision. “IMA has affirmed and strengthened its partnership with our company—the only technological player able to offer a single, comprehensive solution by integrating the supply of inspection systems with tracking and data analysis solutions along the whole production chain, thereby guaranteeing product quality and transparency.”

The agreement with IMA will enable Antares Vision to penetrate new sectors more quickly and consistently, promoting digitization of the supply chain, Zorzella added.



