Biomimicry 3.8 & Logoplaste Join Forces

Logoplaste provides sustainable rigid plastic packaging solutions that protect the environment through a unique wall-to-wall business model that reduces CO2 emissions and packaging waste.

Biomimicry 3.8 is a bio-inspired consultancy working with change agents to design products, processes and systems using biological intelligence informed by 3.8 billion year of research and development in nature. The company’s nature-inspired innovation methodologies deliver sustainable innovations that are life friendly and regenerative.

This project is called: Mission Zero+, where the main goal is to have a full functioning industrial plant with zero emissions while also generating positive impact to the employees that operate the facility, the local ecosystem and community. The intention is that the air, water, soil and biodiversity in and around Logoplaste’s plants will be better because they are there.

Biomimicry 3.8 and Logoplaste will invite business partners to integrate the project. The full length of the supply chain needs to be involved to ensure a viable, long lasting, sustainable working solution. Additionally, Logoplaste is part of Project Positive, a collaboration of global thought leaders including Interface, Ford, Google, Kohler, and others, working to together to demonstrate how factories and facilities can be regenerative.

To kick the first phase of Mission Zero+, a Pilot Conceptual Plant, will be designed to develop the concept and prepare the roll-outs for the New Industrial Layouts.

Biomimicry 3.8 will help by employing their biomimicry design and Positive Performance methodology to develop a sustainable model inspired and informed by nature that delivers positive ecosystem services to create conditions conducive to life. This aligns with Logoplaste’s W2W (wall to wall) business model, that is currently the most sustainable way to operate.

Gerardo Chiaia, Logoplaste’s CEO, commented: “A company exists only because it has a social utility, it is the only basis for a sustainable and fair economy. I am very excited to partner with Biomimicry 3.8 on our Mission Zero+ Vision.”

Dr. Dayna Baumeister, co-founder of Biomimicry 3.8, shared “we are thrilled to be in partnership with Logoplaste on this ground breaking work. Logoplaste is recognized as a leader in using biomimicry for product design and innovation, by extending nature informed strategies to their facilities, they have the potential to demonstrate a positive and regenerative model is possible. This can transform how manufacturing facilities operate, monitor and measure their performance and impact.”

