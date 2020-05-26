Successful Commercial Pilot of Real-Time Track-and-Trace Technology for Cold Chain

CSafe Global has completed the first commercial test of its new location and temperature tracking technology, successfully integrating tracking devices into RKN containers.

This content was submitted directly to this website by the supplier.

May 26th, 2020
C Safe Rkn On Dolly
CSafe Global

Cold chain packaging provider CSafe Global has successfully implemented track-and-trace technology into its active air cargo containers following a commercial pilot shipment with DHL.   

For the pilot, RKN containers were loaded with temperature-sensitive pharmaceuticals and flown from Puerto Rico to Kentucky and then transported by truck to their destination in Chicago. CSafe engineers successfully integrated state-of-the-art tracking devices into the RKN containers, providing real-time location, container temperature, ambient temperature, container tilt, container shock, door opening/closing events, and humidity.

“This technology will bring the insight into shipment status and product condition that customers expect,” noted Tom Weir, CSafe’s chief operating officer. “The tracking devices continually collect data and deliver it in real time to a cloud-based platform. From there, customers and CSafe support staff will have 24/7 access to monitor every shipment and intervene if necessary. It’s this ability to intervene that will give CSafe customers additional peace of mind that their products will arrive in perfect condition for patients. Being first to market with this type of innovation demonstrates CSafe’s commitment to best-in-class products and continuous improvement across our product portfolio.”

With this first commercial pilot now finished, CSafe will move on with additional commercial test shipments during the next few months and incorporate customer feedback into its custom visibility platform. The platform will be device-agnostic and able to track additional, commercially available telemetry devices. This flexibility is essential for CSafe as it implements the technology across its entire portfolio of air cargo, parcel, and cell and gene solutions.

As a key partner focused heavily on its Strategy 2025 of digitalization, DHL has been supportive of CSafe’s efforts on this project. “We at DHL appreciate partners who are dedicated to innovation that not only meets the current need but goes well beyond to anticipate the future needs of our customers,” said Patricia Cole, global head of temperature management solutions and same day for DHL Global Forwarding. “This technology will revolutionize the cold chain and we are thrilled to be involved.”

The team delivered despite the challenges 2020 has brought with it. “Tom and his entire team have been researching, planning, testing, and retesting every aspect of this project for months to ensure we provide the best possible hardware, software, and experience to our customers,” said Patrick Schafer, CSafe’s CEO. “They enlisted help and insight from our partners and customers and the result is once again something we are all very proud to offer. While others may have delayed or cancelled innovation efforts due to COVID-19, we saw it as an opportunity to truly test the equipment and software.”


Companies in this article
CSafe
Videoconferencing tools enable MG2 technicians to meet with customers remotely, testing machines, and running FATs.
Remote Technologies Keep Pharma Companies Operational
Equipment supplier MG2 has expanded its remote service capabilities, including wearable technologies combined with videoconferencing to perform FATs, as well as on-site repair service at its headquarters.
May 26th, 2020
Hp 18980 Hcp Cold Chain Thermometer
Cold Chain Council Introduces First Webinar
The webinar will be held Tuesday, Jun. 23 at 11 AM CST with speakers sharing examples and insight into how a new evolution of the supply chain is being forged under the pressure of the global COVID-19 pandemic.
May 26th, 2020
C Safe Rkn On Dolly
Successful Commercial Pilot of Real-Time Track-and-Trace Technology for Cold Chain
CSafe Global has completed the first commercial test of its new location and temperature tracking technology, successfully integrating tracking devices into RKN containers.
May 26th, 2020
Euclid My Meds2
Euclid Medical Products: Medication Adherence Pouch Packaging Service
MyMeds+ helps pharmacies eliminate daily or weekly sorting and complicated instructions, simplify packaging and dispensing, and improve patient safety.
May 26th, 2020
Mark Navin, Vice President of Sales, Spee-Dee Packaging Machinery
Spee-Dee Promotes Mark Navin to Vice President of Sales
Navin to lead company’s entire sales effort after 25 years of strategic account success.
May 26th, 2020
Getty Images 586880687
DHL Supply Chain Visibility
New tracking service uses end-to-end information to make shipments across air and ocean visible nearly in real-time. This gives users complete control — from pick-up to final delivery.
May 26th, 2020
17 Oca1
CPO Makes Multi-Million-Pound Investment in New Packaging Equipment
The investment includes equipment for the company’s blister and bottle lines, vial labelling, stability chambers and cold storage capacity.
May 22nd, 2020
Hand Santizer Spray
Doctors Kline and Green Launch New BoV Spray and Aerosol Foam Hand Sanitizers
In response to extreme demand for hand sanitizer solutions, the Doctors Kline and Green brand have officially launched two new alcohol-based formulas, both in easy to dispense pressurized packaging.
May 22nd, 2020
6c2652ec9c29436eccb11926e2f1
50,000 Medical Essential Kits for Hospitals
May 22nd, 2020
B9a37f92 C29b 45b5 975b 020adb1d53e6
Nelipak Healthcare Packaging Launches ‘Nelipak Academy’ Webinar Series
Learning series to provide participants with knowledge to make informed decisions about healthcare packaging.
May 21st, 2020
Mt C35 Vc
Mettler Toledo: Checkweigher for Vials and Small Containers
C35 VC Checkweigher is designed to provide efficient, accurate weighing of vials, small bottles and aerosols.
May 19th, 2020
X Days Marchesini
Marchesini Group Presents “X DAYS 2020” Online Events
Topics will cover industrial strategies, sectorial trends and new technologies.
May 19th, 2020
ACG has received a certification of compliance from Clean Label ProjectTM for its ACGcapsTM H+.
ACG Receives Certification for its ‘Clean Label’ Capsules
ACG is the first and the only capsule manufacturer at this time to receive the certification.
May 18th, 2020
Ima Sensing Future Days
IMA Group Goes Virtual Welcome to The Sensing Future Days
Upcoming event Jun. 10 and 11 will offer both personalities from the academic world and business leaders in the packaging industry, as well as IMA technology.
May 18th, 2020
Polyfoil Mmb Recycled Tube
Continuing Sustainability Efforts, Neopac Moves Toward Mono-Material Barrier Tubes Designed for Recyclability
The company is in the development stages of food- and pharma-grade tube systems that align with existing recycling processes.
May 18th, 2020
Polyfoil MMB will be almost entirely polyethylene (PE) based, containing less that 5% of foreign materials (inks, adhesives, etc.) to avoid disruptions in existing recycling processes.
Neopac Moves Toward Mono-Material Barrier Tubes Designed for Recyclability
Company is in the development stages of food- and pharma-grade tube systems that align with existing recycling processes.
May 15th, 2020
Syringes Line
Marchesini Group: Packaging Machines for Vaccines
Despite the COVID-19 epidemic, Marchesini Group has never stopped. The activities are part of the packaging supply chain included by the Italian government among the essential activities that have remained open.
May 13th, 2020
Prevention first: Disinfectants help to contain the coronavirus.
Production of Disinfectants with Busch Vacuum Technology
A customer of Busch Vacuum Solutions in Canada recently changed its manufacturing from producing sealants for the construction industry to producing disinfectants to aid in the COVID-19 fight.
May 13th, 2020
Impact Arena
Rescheduled CPhI South East Asia To Now Take Place In November
Second postponement will provide improved confidence and market conditions for exhibitors and visitors.
May 12th, 2020
Michael Reed
Tekni-Plex Names Vice President of Market Development
Michael Reed joined Tekni-Plex, Inc. as Vice President of Market Development.
May 12th, 2020
More in Supplier News
Kindeva is a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that specializes in drug delivery for pharmaceutical and biotechnology customers.
Kindeva Drug Delivery, Formerly 3M Drug Delivery Systems, Launches as Independent Company
Company expects to create new job opportunities in St. Paul, MN, Northridge, CA, and UK.
May 11th, 2020
1 3 640x427
Nosco Announces Purchase of Karlville Pouching Machine
Continues commitment to customers through complete solution for flexible packaging product line.
May 7th, 2020
West focuses on addressing current and future healthcare challenges through innovative containment and delivery of needed medications.
West ’By the Side’ of Communities to Support Global, National, and Local COVID-19 Pandemic Efforts
Key donations made to the World Health Organization COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, American Red Cross, American Nurses Foundation, No Kid Hungry, and Philabundance. West hiring for immediate openings at Pennsylvania sites.
May 6th, 2020
The expansion-minded moves come amid recent growth in both the Rx and OTC sectors.
Legacy Pharmaceutical Packaging Acquires Multiple Blister Production Lines from McKesson RxPak
Company also adds bottling and pouching equipment in anticipation of heightened demand.
Apr 28th, 2020
At the Virtual Show, Syntegon introduces the new Sepion coater series to the market. The state-of-the-art equipment for tablet coating will be available in six different sizes.
Virtual Show: New Technologies For Solid Dosage Forms From Syntegon
Coming soon... Market launch: new Sepion Coater series in six sizes, continuous production from powder to capsule, and new APD tool determines optimum process parameters for capsule filling.
Apr 28th, 2020
In light of the coronavirus pandemic, Centor has decided not to hold an official opening ceremony for safety reasons and plans to make up for this at a later date. This symbolic photo marks the groundbreaking. From right to left: Barry Sprang, 1st shift Warehouse Crew Leader; Bill Miller, Warehouse and Distribution Manger; Mitch Stein, Plant Manager; Mark Weaver, President, Ivan Weaver Construction; Beverly Raber, Plant Controller and Tim Carter, Maintenance Manager.
Centor Expands Storage Capacity
On April 20, Gerresheimer Group company Centor Inc. laid the foundations for a new warehouse covering 72,000 square feet.
Apr 28th, 2020
Warren
Ventilator Manufacturers Offered ‘Instant’ Validated Labeling Platform from PRISYM ID
Smiths Medical, Rolls-Royce and GKN Aerospace first to take ready-to-use solution.
Apr 28th, 2020
RemoTe is meant to increase the operators&rsquo; abilities in allowing them to work remotely in real-time on a customer&rsquo;s problems.
RemoTe: a New Family of Services for Remote Assistance
Customer care tools to provide full technical assistance through remote systems and mobile devices.
Apr 22nd, 2020
Night shift workers at Marcus Hook.
Braskem Deploys Enhanced Polymer Production Support to Meet Medical Equipment Manufacturing Essential Needs Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
Workers return home after 28 days making COVID-19 protective gear, sleeping at the plant.
Apr 21st, 2020
Live stream of a factory acceptance test for a Romaco Noack blister machine.
Virtual Acceptance Test for a Noack Blister Machine
Successful live stream of the FAT.
Apr 18th, 2020
With the Flexible Filling Portfolio, Syntegon presents an individually configurable, modular machine concept for processing small and medium batches of liquid pharmaceuticals.
Virtual Show: Syntegon Technology Showcases Expertise for Producing and Processing Liquid Pharmaceuticals
After interpack postponement, the company is holding a virtual event from May 7-13, 2020, showcasing flexible solutions for small and micro batches, higher product safety thanks to software and AI, and new developments for liquid filling and assembly.
Apr 17th, 2020
N95 Mask Decontamination with ActivShield(TM) by Aptar
Aptar Requests U.S. FDA Emergency Use Authorization for N95 Filtering Facepiece Respirator Decontamination with ActivShield(TM)
The company is working to provide approximately four million ActivShield strips per week and is working to expand its production capacity with the intent to deliver ten million per week by the end of April.
Apr 17th, 2020