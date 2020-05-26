Successful Commercial Pilot of Real-Time Track-and-Trace Technology for Cold Chain

Cold chain packaging provider CSafe Global has successfully implemented track-and-trace technology into its active air cargo containers following a commercial pilot shipment with DHL.

For the pilot, RKN containers were loaded with temperature-sensitive pharmaceuticals and flown from Puerto Rico to Kentucky and then transported by truck to their destination in Chicago. CSafe engineers successfully integrated state-of-the-art tracking devices into the RKN containers, providing real-time location, container temperature, ambient temperature, container tilt, container shock, door opening/closing events, and humidity.

“This technology will bring the insight into shipment status and product condition that customers expect,” noted Tom Weir, CSafe’s chief operating officer. “The tracking devices continually collect data and deliver it in real time to a cloud-based platform. From there, customers and CSafe support staff will have 24/7 access to monitor every shipment and intervene if necessary. It’s this ability to intervene that will give CSafe customers additional peace of mind that their products will arrive in perfect condition for patients. Being first to market with this type of innovation demonstrates CSafe’s commitment to best-in-class products and continuous improvement across our product portfolio.”

With this first commercial pilot now finished, CSafe will move on with additional commercial test shipments during the next few months and incorporate customer feedback into its custom visibility platform. The platform will be device-agnostic and able to track additional, commercially available telemetry devices. This flexibility is essential for CSafe as it implements the technology across its entire portfolio of air cargo, parcel, and cell and gene solutions.

As a key partner focused heavily on its Strategy 2025 of digitalization, DHL has been supportive of CSafe’s efforts on this project. “We at DHL appreciate partners who are dedicated to innovation that not only meets the current need but goes well beyond to anticipate the future needs of our customers,” said Patricia Cole, global head of temperature management solutions and same day for DHL Global Forwarding. “This technology will revolutionize the cold chain and we are thrilled to be involved.”

The team delivered despite the challenges 2020 has brought with it. “Tom and his entire team have been researching, planning, testing, and retesting every aspect of this project for months to ensure we provide the best possible hardware, software, and experience to our customers,” said Patrick Schafer, CSafe’s CEO. “They enlisted help and insight from our partners and customers and the result is once again something we are all very proud to offer. While others may have delayed or cancelled innovation efforts due to COVID-19, we saw it as an opportunity to truly test the equipment and software.”



