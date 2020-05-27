Tempcell® ECO Recognized by Fast Company’s 2020 World Changing Ideas Awards

Innovative temperature control packaging system honored in business magazine’s General Excellence Category

Softbox Systems
May 27th, 2020
Temp Cell Eco Usa Small Closed Render 4

Tempcell® ECO, the latest sustainable innovation from Softbox Systems, a global provider of temperature control packaging for the life science industry, has been recognized by Fast Company’s 2020 World Changing Ideas Awards.

According to John Hammes, General Manager of the America’s for Softbox Systems, Tempcell ECO’s innovative design addresses the challenges the pharmaceutical sector and the world face around plastics while offering the ease of curbside recycling for the end user. 

“In the temperature-controlled shipping container space, we continue to push towards a more sustainable future - Tempcell® ECO is an innovative corrugated cardboard packaging system that protects temperature-sensitive life-science products and the planet,” he said. “It’s good for the pharmaceutical industry, great for the environment, and an even more sustainable solution for the world.”

About Tempcell® ECO

Launched in the US in January 2020, Tempcell® ECO offers the pharmaceutical sector a 100 percent curbside-recyclable temperature control packaging system.

Tempcell® ECO is made from 100 percent recycled corrugated cardboard, and capable of being repurposed seven times over, saving end users the cost of disposal, and reducing pharmaceutical companies’ carbon footprint.

Using its own corrugated cardboard insulating technology, Softbox Systems created Thermaflute™, a patent-pending design that is qualified against industry accepted test profiles. It is able to control temperature sensitive products with wide stability data in different temperatures ranges between +2°C to +25°C.

In combination with a number of temperature-regulating cool packs, layers of cardboard fluting are engineered to create an insulating barrier to protect temperature-sensitive pharmaceutical products during shipping. The fit-for-purpose design maintains a shipment’s internal temperature for up to 72 hours.

Tempcell Eco Usa Small Exploded Render 2

Partnership with American Forests

In partnership with American Forests, Softbox Systems has pledged to plant one tree for every 10 Tempcell® ECOs sold in the United States, equating to three trees being planted for each one used in production. Through the first quarter of 2020, Softbox Systems has already enabled American Forests to plant more than 20,000 trees.

The World Changing Ideas Awards entries were judged on the key ingredients of innovation: functionality, originality, beauty, sustainability, user insight, cultural impact, and business impact.

“There seems no better time to recognize organizations that are using their ingenuity, resources, and, in some cases, their scale to tackle society’s biggest problems,” says Stephanie Mehta, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. “Our journalists, under the leadership of senior editor Morgan Clendaniel, have uncovered some of the smartest and most inspiring projects of the year.”

Now in its fourth year, the World Changing Ideas Awards showcase 26 winners, more than 200 finalists, and more than 500 honorable mentions—with Health and Wellness, Corporate Social Responsibility, and AI and Data among the most popular categories. A panel of  judges selected winners and finalists from a pool of more than 3,000 entries across transportation, education, food, politics, technology, and more. The 2020 awards feature entries from across the globe, from Vancouver to Singapore to Tel Aviv.


Softbox Systems
