Marchesini Group Launches New Remote Services

In view of the global repercussions of COVID-19—and the fact that packaging supply chains have been deemed an essential activity by the Italian government—the Marchesini Group has implemented a series of procedures to protect the health of their employees and everyone who works closely with the company, while continuing to provide a large part of sales and assistance services.

"As a supplier to the pharmaceutical industry, we believe that it is our moral duty to stand by our customers, so that they can provide people with the medicines they require," says a company release.

NEW RULES IN FACTORIES AND FOREIGN OFFICES

As of today, the company is working within the current restrictions to proceed with production and respond to the numerous requests for assistance they have received, while always prioritizing the health of employees and constantly monitoring the situation. Their DVR is available to be sent on request: sales-@-marchesini-dot-com

In the rest of the world, they are continuing to provide their usual technical assistance services and are striving to operate as normal in compliance with the measures adopted by each country.

SERVICES AVAILABLE TO CUSTOMERS

87% of Marchesini’s products are exported around the world. “Over the years, we have built an extensive sales network, allowing us to sell our machines in 116 countries. We have a strong presence in 68 countries, with 14 of our subsidiary offices and a network of 35 agencies, which reflects our desire to be close to our customers,” explains a company news release.

The company has implemented a series of initiatives to ensure their usual reliability and efficiency and prevent any health risks. Specifically, they have upgraded the following services:

FAT IN STREAMING

Customers who are unable to visit offices and have a test in progress or a test beginning shortly can access their stream by connecting with our in-house technicians;

LIVE ASSISTANCE

Customers who need technical assistance can contact the Customer Care team, who will provide them with the necessary IT tools, including an App to download to their smartphone. These tools allow expert technicians to see what is happening on the machine and provide solutions in real time;

TELESERVICE ASSISTANCE

Customers who have installed the Teleservice software on their systems can set up the operator panel remotely via a secure connection, allowing Marchesini specialists to work on the machine from their own office. “Thanks to these new tools and our upgraded procedures, we can now respond to all requests for assistance from Italy and abroad, putting our customers first at this challenging time,” says the company.

Details on remote services

FAT IN STREAMING: Testing, direct from your PC

For customers who cannot visit Marchesini’s factories due to COVID-19, they have decided to upgrade FAT streaming and offer the service for free. This process facilitates communication between their technicians and the customer's on-site technician, who is able to see every detail of the machine from every angle using fixed and mobile cameras positioned along the machine/line. Thanks to this technology, HMI can be managed remotely, allowing customers to analyze all of the machine's vital parameters directly from their monitor and request any necessary clarifications regarding features, settings and formats. Each FAT stream is recorded, and the recording can be provided with a final report on request.

LIVE ASSISTANCE: Instant communication between technicians

“We have implemented a new Live Assistance system to support our customers in the event of any problems with our machines. The Live Assistance service facilitates remote communication, ensuring more effective troubleshooting by way of a dedicated App - or optional smartglasses - which can be set up on any smartphone or tablet in just a few clicks,” says the company. In light of the current situation and the challenges associated with technical assistance, this service is being temporarily offered free of charge. To access the service, the customer simply installs the App on their device and completes the registration process to receive a Customer Code. After evaluating internally whether this issue can be handled effectively using Live Assistance, Marchesini will contact the customer directly via the App to provide the necessary assistance. Once the remote assistance is complete, the Service Team will send an email with a brief summary of the support carried out.

TELESERVICE ASSISTANCE: Safe access to your machines

If the Teleservice software is installed on a given machine, the customer can set up the HMI operator panel remotely via the cloud or a secure internet connection. Once the connection has been established, Marchesini technicians can remotely analyze the machine's vital parameters, carry out setup/reset operations and prevent potential errors that can affect operations. This technology plays a vital role at times like these, allowing us resolve incidental issues without actually visiting the customer. Furthermore, it also speeds up various processes and offers significant cost savings. The company explains, “With the Teleservice, we are able to support our customers:

by solving immediate problems and restoring the correct operating parameters to the machine;

by carrying out predictive maintenance: we use the information collected in various areas to improve the production process, pre-emptively correct errors, identify the causes of production dips and eliminate unscheduled downtime, anticipating any necessary routine maintenance.”



