Learn Something New in 20 Minutes: Systech’s Brand Protection LIVE

Sun Tzu wrote in the 5th century BC, “In the midst of chaos, there is also opportunity.” As we navigate this new reality of social distancing with mass cancelations of trade shows and events, we are forced to discover new ways to stay informed and connect with our industry peers. That’s what inspired Systech to join forces with our customers and partners—experts across industries—to launch the “Brand Protection Innovation Series.”

Learn from Industry Leaders and Experts

Systech invites you to subscribe to our upcoming series of 20-minute live conversations. Hear directly from your peers about how they are tackling difficult global supply chain challenges. Topics include counterfeiting and diversion, product tracking, intelligent packaging, consumer engagement and more. Tracksuits optional. Barking dogs inevitable. Inspiration guaranteed.





Up first:

April 15 – Susanne Somerville, CEO of Chronicled

Saleable returns and Blockchain for the pharma supply chain.

April 22 – David Yingling, Brand Protection and Product Security, J&J

Get a look inside how Johnson & Johnson disrupts the illicit trader’s ability to mimic products and how they're making it easier to identify what is genuine vs. suspect.

