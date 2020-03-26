IMA Launches "Stay Connect!"

Besides the valuable support of the CONNECTED MACHINES to monitor the health status of the equipment, the platform offers product for the technical assistance, Augmented and Virtual Reality, applications for digital documentation as well as training in their different types. All of this on a single platform to facilitate partners and customers, and ensure an interaction never before achieved with machines and systems.

“We are launching Stay Connect! in a particular delicate moment,” says Massimo Ferioli, Director of the Organization and Coordinator of the IMA Digital initiative “and this platform is the clear message we want to give to our customers and partners: we do not stop, but rather, we accelerate, indeed."

“We carry on our innovation activities. We are always fully active and in force, despite today’s uncertain environment, to support customers in the management of installed machines and in solving technical problems. In this, the products developed as part of the IMA Digital initiative are helping us a lot, allowing us to be active and reactive today. “Thanks to the strong drive for digital innovation that has been guiding the Group for years,” Ferioli explains, “we are able to confirm the timelines and deliveries of the machineries and ongoing projects."

REMOTE FAT & VIRTUAL MEETING

Thanks to the digital products developed and present today, the Group is able to offer the possibility to carry out FAT on machines and packaging lines remotely through streaming platforms, guaranteeing customers full efficiency and compliance with delivery deadlines on ongoing projects.

In support of the Remote FAT there are the numerous Buddy, digital assistants distributed within the production plants. Equipped with trolley monitors, they create a virtual bridge between the workshop and the technical departments, guaranteeing operators direct access to digital documentation bypassing the need to go physically to the different technical departments. This is a flexible, smart and sustainable tool, which drastically reduces costs and times associated with this activity.

In the same way, IMA has also encouraged the use of web platforms to carry out online meetings and video conferences.

CUSTOMER CARE & CONNECTED FIELD FORCE

Technical assistance in its full efficiency. Just recently, the Group has accelerated the completion of the release of new platforms and services dedicated to technical support, such as Augmented Reality for remote assistance in case of breakdowns and problems related to the installed base. The aim, also because of what is happening at this time, is to achieve a comprehensive industrialization and market uptake as soon as possible. Thanks to the Connected Field Force APP and technologies such as AR, where it is possible to act on the machine remotely, the Group’s partners can be guided in the step-by-step resolution of problems or malfunctions that have occurred on the systems. The Group then focused its efforts on continuous improvements in the relationship with the customer during the After Market phase: the IMA Service Portal, is the tool created to improve communication and manage documentation or spare parts request, technical interventions or whatever service connected to customer assistance.





VIRTUAL TRAINING

All the technologies regarding training facilities arise from a strong desire to industrialize and distribute our products. For a long time, IMA has worked on different types of training to meet customers‘ needs, and in complex contexts that see a high turnover rate of operators. Among the technologies used, not only traditional e-learning courses, but also Virtual Reality (for complete training in an immersive digital environment) and Augmented Reality (to work closely with machines and systems).

DESIGN

Enterprise Palm, is the corporate digital platform that connects all the Group’s factories for collaborative digital work, and that supports designers in the development of the order archives. At the same time, thanks to virtual commissioning it’s now possible to test machine softwares on digital environments, way before having the real machine available in the workshop. On the other hand, virtual mock-up is carried out in the same way: the designers work in synergy within a digital space to test ergonomics and improve interaction between operators and machines of future construction.