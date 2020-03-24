Sejla Repetti Promoted to Vice President of Commercial Development, Formulated Solutions

Sejla is a Sales, Business Development, and Project Management professional with over a decade of experience at Formulated Solutions.

Formulate Solutions announces the promotion of Sejla Repetti to the position of Vice President of Commercial Development at Formulated Solutions.

Sejla is a Sales, Business Development, and Project Management professional with over a decade of experience at Formulated Solutions. As VP, Commercial Development, Sejla will play an even greater strategic role in developing partnerships with world class Brand Partners, says the company, while continuing to initiate projects for both new and existing customers, ensuring that each opportunity is closely evaluated so that it is nothing short of a win-win for both the company and its Brand Partners.

Prior to her current role, Sejla held the positions of Director, Business Development & Pipeline Management and Project Manager, where she liaised between internal and external stakeholders to bring projects to successful completion. Throughout her tenure with the organization, Sejla’s focus has always been on driving value for Brand Partners, which she has achieved by serving in roles that have given her a fundamental understanding of how the business operates.

Sejla holds a B.S. in Marketing from Indiana University of Pennsylvania.