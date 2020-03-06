Formulated Solutions Expands Capacity

CDMO increases in quality control, product release, and microbiology lab footprint by 40% due to additional expansions.

The VP of Marketing & Partner Innovation of Formulated Solutions—a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) located in Largo, FL—Scott Carpenter, announces that the company has experienced the following developments:

Acquirement of a 100,000 sq ft GMP warehouse facility, which will receive inbound raw materials and be used for component inspection as well as staging for commercial production.

Completion of a 10,000 sq ft Innovation & Development (I&D) lab space which increases footprint—with “Partner Innovation Suites” that allow customers to work side-by-side with the company’s scientists and chemists—and laboratory bench space, overall I&D bandwidth and staffing.

Increases in quality control, product release, and microbiology lab footprint by 40% due to additional expansions, featuring a micro-testing suite and an upgraded product release suite, which meet U.S. Pharmacopeia standards thanks to the support of a USP water system. The company expects higher turnover in releasing finished products as well as inhouse micro-media manufactured onsite through this support.

Installation of a 30,000 gallon tank in Formulated Solutions’ aerosol propellant farm expansion which should increase the variety of on-site gas options.

Completed installation of three natural gas-powered generators designed to produce 3 megawatts of power for office, lab, and production space. (The generators will also be used in the expansion of Blending Suite 1 to include a 2,000-gallon vacuum-rated blending vessel, expandable to four. The location should then include side sweep action, high speed in-tank mixing, and homogenization to increase the overall capacity of emulsion and non-flammable bulk formula production.)

Other completed projects, including expansion of Blending Suite 3 for pilot and small-scale blending capacity in XP (explosion proof) environments, and the tracking of pallets, containers, and other assets through installation of site-wide radio frequency.

Additional Company News

Formulated Solutions celebrates its 20-year anniversary and successfully completed third consecutive Federal Drug Administration (FDA) drug audit void of violations. Various ISO certifications are under way and expected to be completed by mid-year.

The company has promoted Charles Sweat to I&D Principal Scientist. Sweat’s new position includes identifying new materials and methods, development approaches, investigations, mentoring, and working cross-functionally through the technical community. Sweat has a BS in Chemistry with a concentration in Analytical Methods; he started at Formulated Solutions as a Senior Chemist in 2007.