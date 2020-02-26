CPhI Japan to be Postponed on Request of Event Attendees

CPhI Japan – organised by Informa Markets – announces that the event will be postponed until a new date later in the year after extensive consultation with key stakeholders and consideration of all alternatives. The event, which was due to take place at the Big Sight Exhibition Centre in Tokyo (16-18 March), will be rescheduled due to the increasingly complex travel arrangements many of its attendees are experiencing as a result of COVID-19.

The decision was taken after many of the event’s largest stakeholders – international exhibitors and major pharmaceutical employees – reported that they would be unable to travel to the exhibition at this time.

“The event is now in its 18th edition and we have always listened to the feedback of our exhibitors. Sadly, due to unforeseen circumstances of COVID-19, many felt that it will be difficult to travel to the exhibition at this time. So rather than push ahead, we will work with our attendees and exhibitors so that we can deliver a really successful event for everyone involved later in the year. We wanted to communicate this as fast as possible, and we will confirm the new dates imminently. I thank our partners for their continued support and understanding, and we express our solidarity with those affected around the world,” commented Laura Murina, Brand Manager, CPhI Japan at Informa Markets.