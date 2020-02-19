Pelican BioThermal Opens Toronto Network Station

Formerly a drop point for rental customers, the Crēdo on Demand network station will service cold chain shipping rentals for the growing Canadian pharmaceutical industry.

Feb 19th, 2020
The Toronto network station joins Pelican BioThermal’s growing system of more than 100 network stations and drop points around the world.

Pelican BioThermal, a provider of temperature-controlled packaging, announces the opening of a network station in Toronto to service its Crēdo on Demand rental program.

“Canada has become one of the leaders in clinical trials in recent years and Toronto is one of its top logistics hubs,” says Dominic Hyde, vice president of Crēdo on Demand at Pelican BioThermal. “By opening a network station, Canadian clinical trial and life sciences companies now have access to a high performance, flexible rental option for temperature-controlled containers in close proximity to where they develop and innovate.”

Many major pharmaceutical development companies are headquartered in Canada including Novartis, Johnson & Johnson, Gilead, Teva, and Apotex. The Canadian pharmaceutical industry is the 10th largest market in the world and by 2021, pharmaceutical sales are expected to reach $25 billion, according to industry analyst GlobalData PLC.

The Toronto network station joins Pelican BioThermal’s growing system of more than 100 network stations and drop points around the world. More than a drop point for Crēdo On Demand rental customers, network stations service, refurbish, repair, and condition Pelican BioThermal’s reusable Crēdo Cargo and Crēdo Xtreme shipping containers for reuse.

