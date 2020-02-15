Healthcare Distribution Alliance Names Chip Davis President and Chief Executive Officer

The Healthcare Distribution Alliance (HDA)—who represents primary pharmaceutical distributors; acting as the link between pharmaceutical manufacturers and pharmacies, hospitals, long-term care facilities, clinics and others—Board of Directors’ Executive Committee announces the appointment of Chester “Chip” Davis, Jr., JD, to the position of President and Chief Executive Officer. Davis will join HDA during March of this year. He joins HDA coming from the Association for Accessible Medicines (AAM), a trade association for manufacturers of generic and biosimilar medicines, where he has served as President and Chief Executive Officer since 2015.

As President and CEO of HDA, Davis will oversee the organization's day-to-day operations and work with the HDA Board to set the strategic vision to guide the organization forward. He will be responsible for ensuring that HDA's members have the greatest possible advocacy voice in legislation, regulation and policy. Davis will be based at HDA’s headquarters and will report to the HDA Board of Directors.

“Chip’s leadership experience and strong advocacy background in healthcare make him the perfect candidate to lead HDA," says Greg Drew, President of Value Drug and Chairman of the HDA Board of Directors. “Chip understands the complex relationships and challenges of our industry and member companies and has a deep appreciation for ensuring that all patients receive the right medicines, at the right time, safely and efficiently. I am excited for HDA's path forward.”

"I have long held great respect and appreciation for pharmaceutical distributors and the critical role they play to ensure the safety, reliability, and value of medicine and medical products as they move through the ecosystem, from manufacturer to provider to patient, to achieve the ultimate objective of ensuring patients have access to the treatments they need. I am excited to join them as President and CEO to be able to convey their value, and the vital role they play," says Mr. Davis. “I look forward to working with the entire HDA team and all of HDA’s members as we collectively work to navigate the ever-changing dynamics of the U.S. healthcare system.”

“After a nationwide search, we are thrilled Chip will be joining us as President and CEO for this next chapter of our organization’s leadership. Chip brings outstanding qualifications to take our organization forward with a first-class combination of association leadership, industry knowledge and advocacy background,” says Kirk Kaminsky, President of McKesson’s U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions business and Chair of the HDA’s Search Committee.

As President and Chief Executive Officer of AAM, Davis has been responsible for ensuring that AAM fulfills its primary mission to improve the lives of patients and consumers by providing timely access to safe, effective and affordable medicines. During his leadership tenure, the Association rebranded itself from the Generic Pharmaceutical Association (“GPhA”) to AAM, and successfully advocated on a number of critical issues, including the reauthorization of the generic and biosimilar user fee agreements, the rescission of the proposed FDA generic drug labeling rule, Congressional passage of the CREATES Act, and ensuring that the recent USMCA trade agreement achieved the right balance between promoting innovation and access. In addition, since 2015 AAM has increased its membership, more than doubled its annual operating budget, and completely restructured its governance model.

Previously Davis held leadership roles at Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) and AstraZeneca, where in 2007 he was recognized as one of the inaugural winners of the CEO Leadership Award. Chip earned an undergraduate degree in Accounting from the University of Delaware, and a Juris Doctor from the University of Baltimore School of Law.

HDA’s Board retained Korn Ferry, a global organizational consulting firm, as part of the CEO search process.

Finally, the HDA Executive Committee and Board of Directors want to thank outgoing CEO John Gray for his 16 years of leadership and wish him the best in his retirement and any future endeavors.