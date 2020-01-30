Vetter Aligns its Development Service Laboratory Portfolio Under One Roof

Vetter, a global operating Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) has brought together its development laboratories in one Ravensburg site end of last year. Designed to improve workflow and enhance customer benefits within the daily support in complex development projects, the services at the 1,800 sqm building include process development as well as functional and specification testing of packaging systems, chemical-analytical and biochemical analysis and particle characterization. State-of-the-art non-GMP laboratory space and equipment combined with a leading-edge GMP analytical laboratory now allow for increased capacity and optimized work spaces.

At present, more than fifty employees work in the new labs. By bringing the laboratories under one roof, employees easily share expertise and know-how to improve and simplify information exchange, leverage synergies and reinforce an overall positive work atmosphere. Overall customer will benefit from the alignment. Prior to the bundling of its laboratories, the development studies and the corresponding analytical services for testing during process or packaging material development took place in several labs at different locations in Ravensburg and Langenargen. By sequencing these services, processes have been synchronized and handling issues reduced, all leading to numerous benefits primarily for customer projects, but also for projects undertaken within the company.

“Our customers are excited and impressed with the new and modern development laboratories and their increased capacity. Now they can follow a complete development process and its individual steps, since it proceeds throughout the labs, all within the same building,” said Dr. Claus Feussner, Senior Vice President Development Service. Expansion will continue within the building throughout the year and includes still more lab space and the provision of additional innovative analytical equipment and lyophilizer capacity.

Vetter is also committed to further process optimization and capacity expansion in filling and secondary packaging of injectables at all its sites. This is based on increased global customer demand for the development and commercialization of promising new compounds.