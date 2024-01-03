New Tool: ProSource
Checkout our packaging and processing solutions finder, ProSource.

Contamination Issue Leads to Pain Reliever Spray Recall

In the affected lot, a low level of benzene came from the propellant in the can.

Jan 3, 2024
Pharmacy Getty Images 509757912

According to a recent Newsweek article, Insight Pharmaceuticals has voluntarily recalled one lot of aerosol pain reliever spray, commonly used to treat symptoms from minor cuts, burns, scrapes, and more. In a statement, Insight noted, “While benzene is not an ingredient in any Americaine® 20% Benzocaine Topical Anesthetic Spray products, a recent review by our manufacturer and their third-party lab found that a sample from one lot of the product showed a low level of benzene came from the propellant that sprays the product out of the can.”

Classified as a human carcinogen, benzene exposure via inhalation, oral, or dermal routes can potentially lead to cancers including leukemia and bone marrow cancer at certain levels. However, humans are exposed to benzene daily both indoors and outdoors from a variety of sources including from glues, car exhaust, smoke, and industrial emissions according to the CDC. 

Insight stated that no adverse events have been reported to date, and no other lots are affected. The recall is being performed “out of an abundance of caution.”

Related from FDA:

Cipla Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Six Batches of Albuterol Sulfate Inhalation Aerosol, 90 mcg (200 Metered Inhalation) Due to Container Defect

Recall of Certain Saline and Sterile Water Medical Products Associated with Nurse Assist: FDA Safety Communication            


 

Related Stories
Bru H3u S4rnjj Pg Fj Ffj6 C6
Quick Hits
Wireless Under-the-Skin Charger for Medical Implants
Tima Miroshnichenko
Quick Hits
FDA Eyes Manufacturers of Eyedrops
Ap21335789690904 Dd61f043ad0155aab65e98fd6b7113c4af7b7c6d S1100 C50
Quick Hits
FDA on Matthew Perry’s Ketamine Death
University Of Twente
Quick Hits
Wireless Millirobots Navigate Arteries
Top Stories
Pharmacy Getty Images 509757912
Quick Hits
Contamination Issue Leads to Pain Reliever Spray Recall
In the affected lot, a low level of benzene came from the propellant in the can.
Dscsa 2023 Getty Images 1130947928
Traceability/Serialization
Top 10 of 2023 - #3: Op-ed: Data Issues Abound as DSCSA Deadline Nears
Ellen Struthers, principal consultant, Anthesis Group, presented at Pharmapack Europe 2023.
Sustainability
Top 10 of 2023 - #4: Healthcare Takeback Schemes 101
Dscsa Stabilization Pharma Getty Images 153081592
Traceability/Serialization
Top 10 of 2023 - #5: What Does a DSCSA Stabilization Period Mean?
The consumer can quickly access a single vitamin by opening the door with a fingertip. The door features a divot for easy opening. (Image credit: CVS Pharmacy)
Adherence/Delivery
Top 10 of 2023 - #6: CVS Pharmacy Launches Vitamin Dispenser that Opens with a Fingertip
Test Your Supply Chain Smarts
Take Healthcare Packaging's supply chain quiz to prove your knowledge!
Read More
Test Your Supply Chain Smarts
Discover the right packaging solutions for life sciences in Philadelphia
Explore innovative packaging and supply chain solutions for the life sciences at the largest PACK EXPO East in history, March 18–20. Get ideas from 400+ top exhibitors and connect with colleagues and industry experts—all in one convenient location!
Read More
Discover the right packaging solutions for life sciences in Philadelphia
Products
Klockner Image
Nutraceutical Blister Film is 30% Prevented Ocean Plastic
At PACK EXPO Las Vegas, Klöckner Pentaplast showcased the kpEnhance RM1, a clear nutraceutical blister film produced using a minimum of 30% post-consumer recycled material.
Sampling Valve
Syringe Filling & Assembly Machine
More Products
In Print
Healthcare Packaging Winter Healthcare Packaging 2023
Winter Healthcare Packaging 2023
Healthcare Packaging Fall 2023 Healthcare Packaging
Fall 2023 Healthcare Packaging
Healthcare Packaging Spring 2023 Healthcare Packaging
Spring 2023 Healthcare Packaging
Healthcare Packaging November/December 2022
November/December 2022
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
345 Hcp 2023 Preparing For Your Next Fda Inspection
Home
Preparing For Your Next FDA Inspection
Hcp 2022 Emerging Brands Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Triumphs and Challenges in Sustainability
Hcp 2022 Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Healthcare Packaging News Roundup: Sustainability
Hcp Top2021 Base Hero
Home
Healthcare Packaging's Most Popular Articles
View more »