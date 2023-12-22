New Tool: ProSource
Checkout our packaging and processing solutions finder, ProSource.

Wireless Millirobots Navigate Arteries

The robots are guided by rotating magnets, navigating narrow blood vessels, paving the way to minimally invasive vascular surgery.

Tim Hayes
Dec 22, 2023
University Of Twente
University of Twente

According to a recent MedicalXpress article, researchers from the University of Twente and Radboudumc have successfully tested wireless millirobots that navigated narrow blood vessels, including against arterial flow, using a robotically controlled rotating magnet. These 3D-printed, screw-shaped millirobots, equipped with a small permanent magnet, demonstrated stability in navigating through an aorta, offering potential applications in vascular surgery for removing blood clots with minimal incisions and targeted drug delivery to specific areas in the body, opening possibilities for collaborative growth in medical robotics and technical medicine.

Related Stories
Screen Shot 2022 04 18 At 2 43 12 Pm
Quick Hits
FDA Uncovers QC Lapses at Moderna's Main Facility
Erin Kizilkaya
Quick Hits
'Genomic Smartwatch' Technology for Real-Time Cell Analysis
Uts
Quick Hits
Portable Mind-Reading AI That Translates Thoughts into Text
University Of Waterloo
Quick Hits
Plant-Based Microrobots! Wait, What?
Top Stories
Parcel Health has set its eye on minimizing pharmaceutical packaging waste, starting with its first product, a pill bottle replacement called the Phill Box™.
Package Design
Top 10 of 2023 - #10: Women-founded Startup Pilots Sustainable Rx Packaging
Join us as we look back at the most-read Healthcare Packaging stories of 2023. Ten independent pharmacies piloted Parcel Health’s 100% paper-based, FSC-certified, compostable medication packaging. Third-party child-resistance testing is underway.
Ambient Devices Getty Image
Business Intelligence
Quotables and By the Numbers: Reuse, Supply Chain, and More
The pharma sector holds the highest production expansion investment levels in 2023, with several large manufacturers announcing investments in the billions.
Business Intelligence
End User Sectors Vary in U.S. Packaging Machinery Purchase Trends
Humanoid robots, also referred to as general-purpose robots, use AI to perform the tasks they’re given to do.
Automation/Robotics
Humanoid Robots and the AI That Drives Them
345 Hcp 2023 Preparing For Your Next Fda Inspection
Home
Preparing For Your Next FDA Inspection
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Healthcare Packaging's free educational content library!
Read More
Discover Our Content Hub
Test Your Supply Chain Smarts
Take Healthcare Packaging's supply chain quiz to prove your knowledge!
Read More
Test Your Supply Chain Smarts
Products
Gericke Sampling Valve Gsv
Sampling Valve
The Gericke Sampling Valve GSV extracts products without disrupting the production line, and the semi-automated valve safely stores representative samples for laboratory analysis.
Syringe Filling & Assembly Machine
Smart Blister Pack
More Products
In Print
Healthcare Packaging Winter Healthcare Packaging 2023
Winter Healthcare Packaging 2023
Healthcare Packaging Fall 2023 Healthcare Packaging
Fall 2023 Healthcare Packaging
Healthcare Packaging Spring 2023 Healthcare Packaging
Spring 2023 Healthcare Packaging
Healthcare Packaging November/December 2022
November/December 2022
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
345 Hcp 2023 Preparing For Your Next Fda Inspection
Home
Preparing For Your Next FDA Inspection
Hcp 2022 Emerging Brands Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Triumphs and Challenges in Sustainability
Hcp 2022 Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Healthcare Packaging News Roundup: Sustainability
Hcp Top2021 Base Hero
Home
Healthcare Packaging's Most Popular Articles
View more »