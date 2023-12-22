Wireless Millirobots Navigate Arteries

According to a recent MedicalXpress article, researchers from the University of Twente and Radboudumc have successfully tested wireless millirobots that navigated narrow blood vessels, including against arterial flow, using a robotically controlled rotating magnet. These 3D-printed, screw-shaped millirobots, equipped with a small permanent magnet, demonstrated stability in navigating through an aorta, offering potential applications in vascular surgery for removing blood clots with minimal incisions and targeted drug delivery to specific areas in the body, opening possibilities for collaborative growth in medical robotics and technical medicine.