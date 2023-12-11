New Tool: ProSource
Elastic E-Skin Enhances Robotic Prosthetic Sensitivity

The work pushes the ball further on sensors and artificial intelligence that improves robotic response to stimuli.

Tim Hayes
Dec 11, 2023
Eskin For Prostheses
University of British Columbia

According to a recent Medgadget article, engineers at the University of British Columbia, in collaboration with Honda, have developed a stretchable e-skin for robotic prostheses. This innovative skin, made of elastomer, is highly sensitive, allowing robotic hands to perform intricate tasks with dexterity and tactile feedback, such as holding fragile objects like eggs or glasses of water. The e-skin contains deformable capacitators that can distinguish between normal and shear forces, enabling precise control in interacting with grasped objects. 

The goal is to enhance robotic prostheses, enabling users to expand their range of daily activities. The technology may also find applications in medical or assistive robots, including those caring for the elderly or surgical robots interacting with soft tissues. 

