Elastic E-Skin Enhances Robotic Prosthetic Sensitivity

According to a recent Medgadget article, engineers at the University of British Columbia, in collaboration with Honda, have developed a stretchable e-skin for robotic prostheses. This innovative skin, made of elastomer, is highly sensitive, allowing robotic hands to perform intricate tasks with dexterity and tactile feedback, such as holding fragile objects like eggs or glasses of water. The e-skin contains deformable capacitators that can distinguish between normal and shear forces, enabling precise control in interacting with grasped objects.

The goal is to enhance robotic prostheses, enabling users to expand their range of daily activities. The technology may also find applications in medical or assistive robots, including those caring for the elderly or surgical robots interacting with soft tissues.