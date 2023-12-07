This Startup Wants You to Work While You Sleep

Ever feel like there aren’t enough hours in the day to finish your work? Well, according to a recent FORTUNE article, a new startup is working on a device that could allow you to work during sleep. Prophetic, a venture-backed startup, aims to revolutionize work by enabling users to induce lucid dreams through its headpiece called the "Halo," allowing individuals to control their dreams for productive activities such as practicing for meetings or designing. The device uses focused ultrasound beams to activate decision-making and awareness regions of the brain involved in lucid dreaming.

While other lucid-dream-inducing technologies exist, skeptics emphasize the difficulty of achieving dream control. Prophetic cites studies linking prefrontal cortex activation to dream control, and its product relies on research from the Donders Institute, with devices expected to ship in spring 2025 at a cost of $1,500 to $2,000.