Smartphone Attachment Improves Pupil Measurement for Dark Eyes

According to a recent Medgadget article, a research team at the UCSD has developed a smartphone attachment aimed at providing accurate measurements of pupil size changes, particularly for those with dark irises. Changes in pupil size can offer valuable information about neurological conditions like traumatic brain injury and Alzheimer’s disease. However, distinguishing between iris and pupil in individuals with dark eyes has been challenging. The smartphone attachment utilizes a filter to restrict camera light to far-red light, making the iris appear lighter in images.

The innovation allows for more precise diagnostics for those with dark eyes, addressing a historical limitation in medical device design that primarily catered to individuals with light skin and eye colors. The attachment is cost-effective, fits over a conventional smartphone camera, and uses far-red light within the visible spectrum, making it accessible across various smartphone models. The device has been successfully tested in assessing pupil responses in volunteers with different eye colors, representing a step toward equitable access to remote and affordable healthcare.