New Tool: ProSource
Checkout our packaging and processing solutions finder, ProSource.

Plastic Alternatives Derived from Proteins and Textile Waste

The new approaches offer sustainable options aside from plastics derived from fossil fuels to reduce the environmental impact.

Tim Hayes
Dec 1, 2023
University Of Connecticut
University of Connecticut

According to a recent Phys.org article, chemist Challa Kumar, a professor emeritus of chemistry, has developed two technologies to address the global issue of plastic waste. The first involves transforming naturally occurring proteins into plastic-like materials with a unique 3D structure. The protein-based material is biodegradable, breaking down within a few days in acidic solutions, and can be tailored for various applications such as coffee cup lids, transparent films, fire-resistant roof tiles, car doors, rocket cone tips, and heart valves.

The second technology uses proteins reinforced with natural fibers, specifically cotton, to create composite materials. This approach repurposes textile waste from the fast  fashion industry into useful materials. The resulting protein-fabric composites are biodegradable and exhibit strength, making them suitable for items like small shoes, desks, flowers, and chairs. The team expects similar success with other fiber materials like hemp or jute due to their shared chemical properties with cotton. 

Related Stories
Screen Shot 2022 04 18 At 2 41 24 Pm
Quick Hits
Brain Implant Translates Thoughts into Speech
Medtronic
Quick Hits
FDA Approves Medtronic's Symplicity Spyral for Hypertension
Screenshot 2023 11 26 At 3 26 10 Pm
Quick Hits
UK Approves World's First CRISPR Gene Therapy for Blood Disorders
University Of Technology Sydney
Quick Hits
Smart Glasses Enable Visually Impaired to 'See' with Sound
Top Stories
345 Hcp 2023 Preparing For Your Next Fda Inspection
Home
Preparing For Your Next FDA Inspection
Your checklist to ensure a passing grade.
In Lundbeck's operation, a robot picks up one pipette for each carton of vials.
Automation/Robotics
3 Examples of Life Science Packaging Automation
Gettyimages 107907121 2
Medical Device/Packaging
2024 Fundamentals of Medical Device Packaging Course
Sniffles is designed for ease-of-use and includes a smart deep link QR code—sending users directly to an app vs. a website—that includes a discounted telehealth experience to encourage patient adherence.
Adherence/Delivery
D2C Home Care Kit Diagnoses, Ease Upper Respiratory Conditions
Adherence packaging gaining popularity over the U.S.'s traditional countables is generating automation opportunity for OEMs.
Business Intelligence
Automated Prescription Filling Opportunities Open for OEMs
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Healthcare Packaging's free educational content library!
Read More
Discover Our Content Hub
Test Your Supply Chain Smarts
Take Healthcare Packaging's supply chain quiz to prove your knowledge!
Read More
Test Your Supply Chain Smarts
Products
Schreiner & Keystone Smart Key Pak
Smart Blister Pack
The Schreiner MediPharm customizable smart blister pack with individual cavity tracking provides a smart, secure packaging solution for clinical trials.
Thermal Packaging Solutions
Sterile Cartridges
More Products
In Print
Healthcare Packaging Winter Healthcare Packaging 2023
Winter Healthcare Packaging 2023
Healthcare Packaging Fall 2023 Healthcare Packaging
Fall 2023 Healthcare Packaging
Healthcare Packaging Spring 2023 Healthcare Packaging
Spring 2023 Healthcare Packaging
Healthcare Packaging November/December 2022
November/December 2022
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
345 Hcp 2023 Preparing For Your Next Fda Inspection
Home
Preparing For Your Next FDA Inspection
Hcp 2022 Emerging Brands Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Triumphs and Challenges in Sustainability
Hcp 2022 Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Healthcare Packaging News Roundup: Sustainability
Hcp Top2021 Base Hero
Home
Healthcare Packaging's Most Popular Articles
View more »