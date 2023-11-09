Blood Test Offers Early Lung Cancer Detection

According to a recent Medical News Today article, a cancer genomics company has developed a new blood test for the early detection of lung cancer. The innovative tool aims to address the challenge of identifying and diagnosing lung cancer cases in their advanced stages. The test, known as the NeXT Personal ctDNA assay, is designed to identify minute traces of circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) in the bloodstream, offering an impressive level of sensitivity.

The development could facilitate the early assessment of recurrence risks, timely interventions, and more precise monitoring of lung cancer, potentially improving patient outcomes. Currently, the NeXT Personal test is available for clinical testing as part of an early access program at Personalis, and the next phase of research involves validating the findings in prospective cohorts, with the goal of making the test a routine clinical tool for specific patient groups.