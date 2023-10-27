New Tool: ProSource
Checkout our packaging and processing solutions finder, ProSource.

Can the FDA Prevent Medical Misdiagnoses?

While the FDA regulates drugs and medical devices for safety and efficacy, it does not have similar oversight for lab-developed tests.

Tim Hayes
Oct 27, 2023
Lab Virus
Getty Images

Lab tests are pivotal in patient care, and inaccurate results can lead to misdiagnosis. A recent opinion piece from The Washington Post discussed the necessity for FDA regulation of lab-developed medical tests to prevent misdiagnoses. While the FDA currently oversees drugs and medical devices, lab-developed tests lack similar oversight. The proposed FDA plan would require evidence of the tests' effectiveness and be phased in over a period of four years. 

The lack of regulation for lab-developed tests, which started in 1976, has become problematic as tests have become more complex. Inaccuracies have been found in tests for a variety of conditions, including lead poisoning and autism. Though opponents argue regulation could slow test development and increase costs, it's crucial to ensure accurate diagnostics, reducing healthcare expenses.

Related Stories
Lollipop Inspired Device Allows For Less Invasive Diagnostic Testing 375961 960x540
Quick Hits
This Lollipop Makes Diagnostic Saliva Collection Easy
Motif Neuroscience
Quick Hits
Wireless Brain Implant for Home-Based Neuromodulation
Uv Light
Quick Hits
Are UV Germicidal Lights Silent Pollutants?
Bionics Institute
Quick Hits
Revolutionary Bionic Hand Fuses with Bones and Nerves
Top Stories
Companies of varying size are finding incentives to outsource logistics based on their unique challenges.
Business Intelligence
CPGs Outsource Logistics for Flexibility and Scalability
About half of CPG direct-to-consumer shipping is being outsourced, and companies are finding a host of benefits from these services.
Getty Pharma Dscsa
Traceability/Serialization
Op-ed: Collaboration Is Critical for DSCSA Stabilization
Ista Pharma Committee Annual Technical Exchange
Cold Chain/Temperature Control
ISTA Pharma Committee Hosting Annual Technical Exchange
Haleon%20 Blister%20 Collective Small
Package Design
Haleon and Bayer Join New Blister Sustainability Initiative
On The Rise Awards New2023
PMMI News
PMMI Honors Rising Stars of Packaging and Processing
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Healthcare Packaging's free educational content library!
Read More
Discover Our Content Hub
Test Your Supply Chain Smarts
Take Healthcare Packaging's supply chain quiz to prove your knowledge!
Read More
Test Your Supply Chain Smarts
Products
Vial Blinding Labels For Clinical Trials
Vial Blinding Labels for Clinical Trials
Schreiner MediPharm’s vial blinding labels neutralize trial samples, masking color discrepancies between liquid active drugs and placebos while allowing for easy fill level determination.
Antimicrobial Compounds
Reusable Shipping Container
More Products
In Print
Healthcare Packaging Fall 2023 Healthcare Packaging
Fall 2023 Healthcare Packaging
Healthcare Packaging Spring 2023 Healthcare Packaging
Spring 2023 Healthcare Packaging
Healthcare Packaging November/December 2022
November/December 2022
Healthcare Packaging September/October 2022
September/October 2022
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Hcp 2022 Emerging Brands Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Triumphs and Challenges in Sustainability
Hcp 2022 Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Healthcare Packaging News Roundup: Sustainability
Hcp Top2021 Base Hero
Home
Healthcare Packaging's Most Popular Articles
Hcp Waste Reduction Base Hero
Sustainability
Healthcare's Sustainability Approach: Waste Reduction
View more »