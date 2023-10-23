New Tool: ProSource
Checkout our packaging and processing solutions finder, ProSource.

Revolutionary Bionic Hand Fuses with Bones and Nerves

The approach offers hope for individuals facing limb loss and the potential to alleviate phantom limb pain.

Tim Hayes
Oct 23, 2023
Bionics Institute
Bionics Institute

A recent Science Alert article discussed the future of prosthetics in the form of bionic limbs that fuse with the body. A 50-year-old Swedish woman lost her hand in a farming accident, and received a groundbreaking bionic hand that connects to her bones, muscles, and nerves. The technology created a human-machine interface, allowing her to regain a sense of touch and individual finger movement with a 95% success rate. After two decades without a right hand, Karin can now perform 80% of daily tasks, and her phantom pain significantly decreased. 

The bionic hand, named Mia Hand, is anchored directly to her bone, making it comfortable and allowing consistent neural stimulation. Developed by the Italian company Prensilia and funded by the European Commission, the innovation holds promise for amputees and phantom limb pain relief. Lead researcher Max Ortiz Catalán is now assisting amputees in Ukraine. A video with more information can be seen here

Related Stories
Vuse
Quick Hits
FDA Bans Vuse Alto E-Cigarette Flavors in Youth Vaping Crackdown
Violette Paragas, E Genesis
Quick Hits
Monkey Lives with Pig Kidney for Over 2 Years
Teresa Crawford
Quick Hits
FDA Warns Against Misuse of Ketamine for Psychiatric Treatment
Screen Shot 2022 04 18 At 2 41 24 Pm
Quick Hits
AI Tool Predicts Viral Variants for Future-Proof Vaccines
Top Stories
Companies of varying size are finding incentives to outsource logistics based on their unique challenges.
Business Intelligence
CPGs Outsource Logistics for Flexibility and Scalability
About half of CPG direct-to-consumer shipping is being outsourced, and companies are finding a host of benefits from these services.
Getty Pharma Dscsa
Traceability/Serialization
Op-ed: Collaboration Is Critical for DSCSA Stabilization
Ista Pharma Committee Annual Technical Exchange
Cold Chain/Temperature Control
ISTA Pharma Committee Hosting Annual Technical Exchange
Haleon%20 Blister%20 Collective Small
Package Design
Haleon and Bayer Join New Blister Sustainability Initiative
On The Rise Awards New2023
PMMI News
PMMI Honors Rising Stars of Packaging and Processing
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Healthcare Packaging's free educational content library!
Read More
Discover Our Content Hub
Test Your Supply Chain Smarts
Take Healthcare Packaging's supply chain quiz to prove your knowledge!
Read More
Test Your Supply Chain Smarts
Products
Vial Blinding Labels For Clinical Trials
Vial Blinding Labels for Clinical Trials
Schreiner MediPharm’s vial blinding labels neutralize trial samples, masking color discrepancies between liquid active drugs and placebos while allowing for easy fill level determination.
Antimicrobial Compounds
Reusable Shipping Container
More Products
In Print
Healthcare Packaging Fall 2023 Healthcare Packaging
Fall 2023 Healthcare Packaging
Healthcare Packaging Spring 2023 Healthcare Packaging
Spring 2023 Healthcare Packaging
Healthcare Packaging November/December 2022
November/December 2022
Healthcare Packaging September/October 2022
September/October 2022
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Hcp 2022 Emerging Brands Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Triumphs and Challenges in Sustainability
Hcp 2022 Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Healthcare Packaging News Roundup: Sustainability
Hcp Top2021 Base Hero
Home
Healthcare Packaging's Most Popular Articles
Hcp Waste Reduction Base Hero
Sustainability
Healthcare's Sustainability Approach: Waste Reduction
View more »