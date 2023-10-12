Amgen Triumphs in $27.8 Billion Horizon Buyout Battle

A recent FiercePharma article noted Amgen’s successful completion of a $27.8 billion acquisition of Horizon Therapeutics. Amgen had to overcome a legal challenge by the FTC by assuring the company would not bundle its blockbuster medications with Horizon's rare disease products in reimbursement negotiations. This acquisition bolsters Amgen's autoimmune portfolio with products like Tepezza for thyroid eye disease, Krystexxa for gout, and CD19-targeted Uplizna, all of which have strong sales potential. While some investors questioned the price tag, Horizon's encouraging second-quarter results, with Tepezza, Krystexxa, and Uplizna exceeding sales expectations, make the acquisition attractive to Amgen as it seeks out growth opportunities amid existing portfolio challenges.