Can Spider Venom Solve ED?

According to a recent Interesting Engineering article, researchers are testing a gel made from the venom of the Brazilian wandering spider as a potential treatment for erectile dysfunction. This gel, derived from the spider's toxin, has passed the first phase of human trials and is non-toxic to humans. Preliminary tests indicate that applying the gel topically can improve blood flow and lead to erections, offering a potential alternative for individuals who can’t use existing oral medications due to medical conditions.

Biozeus Biopharmaceutical plans to proceed with phase 2 clinical trials, focusing on prostatectomy patients with erectile dysfunction. The gel's safety in women suggests it could also address female sexual dysfunction.