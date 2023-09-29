New Tool: ProSource
Checkout our packaging and processing solutions finder, ProSource.

Neuralink Seeks Participants in Human Trials

Neuralink's first human trials aim to unlock the potential of thought-controlled technology for individuals with paralysis.

Tim Hayes
Sep 29, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 04 18 At 2 41 24 Pm
Getty Images

Elon Musk's Neuralink is preparing for its first human trials, called the "PRIME Study," to assess its brain-computer interface implant's safety and functionality. According to the Interesting Engineering article, the company is seeking participants with quadriplegia or ALS to test the implant's ability to enable thought-controlled external devices. The N1 implant will be placed in the brain's movement control area with the help of the R1 Robot. The goal is to see if individuals can operate a computer with thought alone. Musk believes his technology can restore full body movement.

Founded in 2016, Neuralink aims to create brain-machine interfaces to enhance human intellect and treat neurological diseases. This marks their first human trial after demonstrating the technology in pigs. The PRIME Study operates under an FDA investigational device exemption granted back in May.

