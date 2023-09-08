Expect innovation in packaging solutions for life sciences
Scientists Transfer Longevity Gene from Naked Mole Rats to Mice

When the researchers introduced the gene into mice, they displayed enhanced protection against spontaneous tumors and chemically induced skin cancer.

Tim Hayes
Sep 8, 2023
University Of Rochester Photo : J Adam Fenster
University of Rochester

According to a recent SciTechDaily article, researchers at the University of Rochester have successfully transferred a longevity gene from naked mole rats to mice, resulting in improved health and an extended lifespan. Naked mole rats have long fascinated the scientific community due to their resistance to age-related diseases and significantly longer lifespans compared to similar rodents.

The gene in question is  responsible for producing high molecular weight hyaluronic acid (HMW-HA), which led to a 4.4% increase in the median lifespan of the mice, showcasing the potential for anti-aging benefits. The findings suggest a possibility for extending human lifespan and reducing inflammation-related diseases, with researchers exploring methods to slow down HMW-HA degradation and enhance its synthesis in humans.

