FDA Panel Rejects Medtronic Blood Pressure Device

Differing verdicts on Medtronic and ReCor blood pressure devices led to varying approvals in the U.S. and Europe.

Tim Hayes
Aug 29, 2023
Getty Images

 Last week, the FDA panel narrowly voted against endorsing Medtronic's blood pressure treatment device, citing a risk-benefit imbalance. According to the Reuters article, the agency favored ReCor's competing device for treating high blood pressure unresponsive to medication. The panel was divided on Medtronic's device benefits, leading to a tied vote broken by the panel chair, resulting in disapproval. While safety was agreed upon, six out of thirteen members voted against effectiveness. The non-binding panel recommendations typically sway FDA decisions. Medtronic valued the discussion and agreed to collaborate on new options. 

Fda Building
Regulatory
FDA Extends Enhanced Drug Distribution Security Requirements Deadline
The agency has announced a one-year delay in the DSCSA requirements for system-wide electronic interoperable systems to be put in place and how to request a waiver, exception, or exemption.
PMMI News
Association Partner Program Shows There’s Strength in Numbers at PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023
Hda Statement Dscsa Enforcement
Traceability/Serialization
HDA Statement on FDA Enforcement Discretion for the DSCSA’s Final Implementation Requirements
Ppwln Pelv
PMMI News
Manjit Minhas to be Keynote Speaker at PPWLN Event at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
Repackaging medicines for travel can result in serious holdups.
Adherence/Delivery
Pharma Packaging Expert Warns Against TikTok Tic Tac Travel Hack
