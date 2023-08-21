Be wowed by packaging solutions for life sciences at PACK EXPO Las Vegas!
Prepare to be wowed by life sciences packaging and supply chain solutions at PACK EXPO Las Vegas, featuring the Healthcare Packaging Pavilion!
Shining a Light on Corneal Healing

A light-activated hydrogel offers new hope for corneal treatment patients, potentially sidestepping the need for transplants.

Tim Hayes
Aug 21, 2023
University Of Ottawa
University of Ottawa

Can a simple burst of blue light revolutionize corneal disease treatment? According to a recent Medgadget article, researchers from the University of Ottawa have unveiled a groundbreaking solution. Corneal disease, which affects millions worldwide, often leads to thinning and poor vision. While corneal transplants are the gold-standard remedy, they're hindered by donor shortages and patient ineligibility. Enter the innovative hydrogel treatment. 

Crafted from glycosaminoglycans and peptides, the biomaterial transforms from liquid to solid with a brief exposure to blue light, causing corneal thickening and reshaping. The gel remained stable and non-inflammatory for extended periods in rat tests. The cutting-edge technique could potentially overcome transplant hurdles, marking a significant stride in corneal repair science.

