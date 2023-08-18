Be wowed by packaging solutions for life sciences at PACK EXPO Las Vegas!
AI Model Determines Tumor Origin for Targeted Treatment

MIT’s OncoNPC model aims to help doctors choose targeted treatments for difficult-to-treat tumors.

Tim Hayes
Aug 18, 2023
According to a recent MIT News article, researchers from MIT and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute have developed a machine learning-based computational model, called OncoNPC, that can analyze the sequence of around 400 genes to predict the origin of tumors in the body, particularly for cases where cancer's origin is unclear, which may guide personalized treatment decisions. The model was tested on over 900 tumors of unknown origin, with high-confidence predictions achieved for about 40% of them, showing potential to increase the number of patients eligible for genomically guided, targeted treatments based on the tumor's origin. The researchers intend to expand the model to include other types of data, like pathology and radiology images, to enhance its predictive ability..

Mobile robots are among the machine categories that require specific standards.
Regulatory
Specific Machine and Production Environment Standards
Specific machine and production environment standards may apply to machines like conveyors and robots, or to industries that require hygienic design.
Un Pac Ked Podcast Social P&g
PELV 2023
unPACKed podcast: P&G Insider Tips for Attending PACK EXPO Las Vegas
Fda Logo, Hi Res
Regulatory
FDA, DEA Taking Action to Rectify Prescription Stimulants Shortage
IoPP Announces 2023 AmeriStar Winners in Health and Personal Care
Package Design
IoPP Announces 2023 AmeriStar Winners in Health and Personal Care
Dawn Hudson, former president and CEO of Pepsi Cola North America, tells a packed house at the Packaging & Processing Women's Leadership Network breakfast just how important it is to dismantle gender bias in the workplace.
Business Intelligence
The Moment Is Now for Women in Packaging
Triumphs and Challenges in Sustainability
Sustainability
Triumphs and Challenges in Sustainability
Healthcare Packaging News Roundup: Sustainability
Sustainability
Healthcare Packaging News Roundup: Sustainability
Hcp Top2021 Base Hero
Healthcare Packaging's Most Popular Articles
Hcp Waste Reduction Base Hero
Sustainability
Healthcare's Sustainability Approach: Waste Reduction
