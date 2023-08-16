FDA Clears JnJ Blood Cancer Therapy

According to a recent Reuters article, the FDA has granted approval to Johnson & Johnson for its antibody-based therapy called Talvey. The drug is designed to treat a challenging type of blood cancer by leveraging bispecific antibodies that facilitate the immune system's attack on cancer cells. Talvey will be priced at $45,000 per month, with estimated costs ranging from $270,000 to $360,000 for a six to eight-month treatment duration.

This therapy, administered through under-the-skin injections, targets the protein GPRC5D and aims to assist patients with relapsed multiple myeloma who have undergone multiple prior treatments. While offering promising results, the therapy comes with FDA's safety warning about potential immune responses and neurologic toxicity.