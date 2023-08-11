Be wowed by packaging solutions for life sciences at PACK EXPO Las Vegas!
Prepare to be wowed by life sciences packaging and supply chain solutions at PACK EXPO Las Vegas, featuring the Healthcare Packaging Pavilion!
Register now for $30!

3-D Printed Hearts for Space Exploration

Understanding how artificial organs fare in space is crucial for ensuring the safety of future human space travel.

Tim Hayes
Aug 11, 2023
Pixabay
Pixabay

As the venture into space becomes more feasible, we need to consider how our bodies will hold up against the variable conditions of deep space. According to a recent SPACE article, scientists are working on a groundbreaking project to send 3D-printed hearts to the International Space Station in 2027. The program, known as Pulse, aims to study how artificial hearts respond to harsh space radiation, crucial for future human missions into deeper regions of our solar system. 

Funded by the European Innovation Council, Pulse seeks to generate precise and manipulable bioprinted materials, making long-term space exploration safer and more feasible. By sending fully 3D-printed hearts to the ISS, researchers hope to understand how these organs function in space and their ability to withstand radiation.

Related Stories
University Of Hong Kong
Quick Hits
New Microneedle Patch Treats Acne
1x 1
Quick Hits
FDA Slaps Intas with Warning Letter
Screen Shot 2022 04 18 At 2 42 14 Pm
Quick Hits
Birth Control Pills Recalled Due to Effectiveness Concerns
Bruno Henrique
Quick Hits
3D Nanotech Enables Eye Cell Growth for Treating Blindness
Top Stories
Dawn Hudson, former president and CEO of Pepsi Cola North America, tells a packed house at the Packaging & Processing Women’s Leadership Network breakfast just how important it is to dismantle gender bias in the workplace.
Business Intelligence
The Moment Is Now for Women in Packaging
There is a real opportunity for women to lead the way as the packaging industry grows. But for the industry to reach its full potential, companies will have to address the obstacles women face.
Surveyed executives support automation to eliminate repetitive or undesirable tasks.
Business Intelligence
Factory Automation Shines as a Workforce Solution
Fda Logo
News
How Would You Increase Access to At-home Use Medical Technologies?
Department Of Labor Logo
Logistics/Supply Chain
Department of Labor Launches Program to Address Workplace Hazards
Pelv 2023 Hrz Novenue Rgb@2x
PMMI News
PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023 Prepares for Largest Show Since Its Inception
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Healthcare Packaging's free educational content library!
Unlock Learning Here
Discover Our Content Hub
Test Your Supply Chain Smarts
Take Healthcare Packaging's supply chain quiz to prove your knowledge!
Take Quiz
Test Your Supply Chain Smarts
Products
Mm Label Syringe Carton Mm V2
Anti-counterfeiting Solutions
See them at PACK EXPO Las Vegas, Booth SL-6819! MM Packaging anti-counterfeiting solutions feature the same technology that is used to protect some of the world’s most valuable banknotes.
Bulk Inspection System
Tube Filler
More Products
In Print
Healthcare Packaging Spring 2023 Healthcare Packaging
Spring 2023 Healthcare Packaging
Healthcare Packaging November/December 2022
November/December 2022
Healthcare Packaging September/October 2022
September/October 2022
Healthcare Packaging July/August 2022
July/August 2022
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Hcp 2022 Emerging Brands Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Triumphs and Challenges in Sustainability
Hcp 2022 Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Healthcare Packaging News Roundup: Sustainability
Hcp Top2021 Base Hero
Home
Healthcare Packaging's Most Popular Articles
Hcp Waste Reduction Base Hero
Sustainability
Healthcare's Sustainability Approach: Waste Reduction
View more »