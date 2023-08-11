3-D Printed Hearts for Space Exploration

As the venture into space becomes more feasible, we need to consider how our bodies will hold up against the variable conditions of deep space. According to a recent SPACE article, scientists are working on a groundbreaking project to send 3D-printed hearts to the International Space Station in 2027. The program, known as Pulse, aims to study how artificial hearts respond to harsh space radiation, crucial for future human missions into deeper regions of our solar system.

Funded by the European Innovation Council, Pulse seeks to generate precise and manipulable bioprinted materials, making long-term space exploration safer and more feasible. By sending fully 3D-printed hearts to the ISS, researchers hope to understand how these organs function in space and their ability to withstand radiation.