Be wowed by packaging solutions for life sciences at PACK EXPO Las Vegas!
Prepare to be wowed by life sciences packaging and supply chain solutions at PACK EXPO Las Vegas, featuring the Healthcare Packaging Pavilion!
Register now for $30!

This Wearable Monitors Stress Hormones

The novel system for measuring stress hormones does so without invasive blood draws.

Tim Hayes
Jul 24, 2023
University Of Birmingham
University of Birmingham

According to a recent Medgadget article, researchers at the University of Birmingham have developed a wearable device called U-RHYTHM, that monitors stress hormone levels in the body over time. Stress hormone dysregulation can contribute to a variety of diseases, including heart disease and depression. Traditionally, measuring stress hormone levels required invasive blood draws, and provided isolated snapshots of hormone levels. U-RHYTHM acts as a wearable sampling device that collects stress hormone samples from beneath the skin every 20 minutes for extended periods, providing a more comprehensive understanding of stress hormone dysfunction.

The device is worn around the waist and takes continuous samples for up to 72 hours, even during sleep and daily activities. Though it doesn't directly measure stress hormone levels, the collected samples can be analyzed later using liquid chromatography-tandem mass spectrometry. The technology has the potential to revolutionize precision diagnosis and personalized medicine interventions.

Related Stories
Aphiwat Chuangchoem
Quick Hits
Hearing Scheduled for FDA’s Delayed CBD Regulations
Kimm 64ade9f30f22e
Quick Hits
3D Bioprinting for Cancer Treatment
Google
Quick Hits
Med-PaLM 2 Brings AI to Healthcare
Screen Shot 2022 04 18 At 2 43 41 Pm
Quick Hits
Sanofi Partners with Saudi Companies for Local Vax Production
Top Stories
Following electrical standards in machine development can mitigate damage to property and harm to workers in operation.
Business Intelligence
Following Safe Electrical Practices in Packaging Operations
Packaging machinery, electrical components, and control systems have their own distinct standards that can be critical for machine safety and beneficial for sales.
HR and communications leader shared advice for fostering team engagement at the 2023 PMMI Young Professionals Conference.
PMMI News
Leading an Engaged Team in Manufacturing
Gerresheimer Open Innovation Program 2023 1767cc2e19
Adherence/Delivery
Gerresheimer Launches Open Innovation Program
Kindeva Partnership
News
Chiesi, Kindeva, and H&T Presspart Enter Strategic Partnership
Un Pac Ked Podcast Social Ep 122
PELV 2023
unPACKed Podcast: Sustainability Finds Its Home at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
Test Your Supply Chain Smarts
Take Healthcare Packaging's supply chain quiz to prove your knowledge!
Take Quiz
Test Your Supply Chain Smarts
Prepare to be Wowed by Packaging Innovations for Life Sciences
Explore innovative packaging and supply chain solutions for the life sciences at PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023, featuring the Healthcare Packaging Pavilion. Get ideas from 2,000 exhibitors and 40+ industries under one roof. The possibilities are endless!
Register now and save!
Prepare to be Wowed by Packaging Innovations for Life Sciences
Products
Sea Vision Serialization Aggregation Workstation
Serialization/Aggregation Workstation
See it at PACK EXPO Las Vegas, Booth #6901! The Sea Vision TrackPCA workstation offers all-in-one serialization and aggregation.
Decontamination Tunnel
Pharmaceutical Glass Vials
More Products
In Print
Healthcare Packaging Spring 2023 Healthcare Packaging
Spring 2023 Healthcare Packaging
Healthcare Packaging November/December 2022
November/December 2022
Healthcare Packaging September/October 2022
September/October 2022
Healthcare Packaging July/August 2022
July/August 2022
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Hcp 2022 Emerging Brands Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Triumphs and Challenges in Sustainability
Hcp 2022 Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Healthcare Packaging News Roundup: Sustainability
Hcp Top2021 Base Hero
Home
Healthcare Packaging's Most Popular Articles
Hcp Waste Reduction Base Hero
Sustainability
Healthcare's Sustainability Approach: Waste Reduction
View more »