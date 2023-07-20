According to a recent MyElectronicSparks article, Google is cooking up something exciting in the healthcare world with their new AI tool, Med-PaLM 2. The tech giant is testing it at prestigious medical institutions like the Mayo Clinic with promising results. Med-PaLM 2 stands out from generalized chatbots as it has been trained on a curated collection of expert medical demonstrations. While there are still challenges to overcome in terms of accuracy, Med-PaLM 2 has shown promising performance metrics that are comparable to those of human doctors. It excels in reasoning, providing consensus-supported answers, and displaying a high level of comprehension.Though it’s still in its infancy, Google's execs are bullish on the positive impact it can have on the industry.
Med-PaLM 2 Brings AI to Healthcare
This specialized training enables the tool to engage in more effective and meaningful conversations related to healthcare.
Jul 20, 2023
