Sanofi Partners with Saudi Companies for Local Vax Production

The collaboration will focus on the seven vaccines that are mandatory in Saudi Arabia.

Tim Hayes
Jul 12, 2023
Getty Images

According to a recent FiercePharma article, Sanofi has entered into a partnership with Saudi Arabian drugmakers Arabio and Lifera to bolster vaccine production in Saudi Arabia. The collaboration will initially aim to manufacture seven vaccines that are included in Saudi Arabia's mandatory immunization schedule. As part of the agreement, Sanofi will share its biotechnological expertise, while Arabio will leverage its strong local and regional distribution network to supply the vaccines and other biopharmaceutical products in the Saudi market. The partners also plan to establish a new manufacturing plant equipped with the latest vaccine technology. 

