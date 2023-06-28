New Tool: ProSource
FDA Approves First Alopecia Treatment for Children

Litfulo will be available for consumers in the coming weeks, with a list price of $49k for a year's supply.

Jun 28, 2023
A recent ABC News article noted that the FDA has granted approval for the first-ever alopecia treatment for children. The medication, called ritlecitinib and marketed as Litfulo by Pfizer, is a once-daily pill designed for children aged 12 and older with severe alopecia areata, a condition characterized by hair loss due to the body attacking its own hair follicles. Though the treatment costs nearly $50k/year, Pfizer says the actual cost to patients will vary based on individual healthcare plans, and the company plans to offer copay savings and a patient assistance program.

