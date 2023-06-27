New Tool: ProSource
Controllable Video Capsule for Stomach Screening

Revolutionary video capsule allows clinicians to precisely navigate the stomach and identify lesions.

Tim Hayes
Jun 27, 2023
Anx Robotica
George Washington University

According to a recent Medgadget article, researchers at George Washington University have developed a swallowable video capsule that can be controlled by clinicians to navigate the stomach and identify lesions. Unlike previous devices, this capsule can be maneuvered throughout the stomach via a joystick, allowing for thorough screening of the stomach mucosa to detect issues like ulcers or bleeding. The team hopes the technology will serve as a less invasive alternative to traditional endoscopies, offering a convenient and effective way to diagnose gastrointestinal problems.

Specifically, the capsule's movements are controlled using an external magnet near the stomach, and future developments may include an AI-powered navigation system. If further studies confirm its efficacy in detecting high-risk lesions, this strategy could revolutionize screening for upper gastrointestinal problems like ulcers and stomach cancer, providing a quick and accessible diagnostic tool.

