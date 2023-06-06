Penn State Creates Pencil on Paper Wearable Sensor

According to a recent Medgadget article, researchers at Penn State have developed a low-cost wearable sensor using pencil-on-paper technology. The sensor, created by depositing graphite on paper treated with sodium chloride, is capable of measuring various health data such as gas molecules, temperature, and electrical signals. The team has also developed a hydrophobic version that’s not affected by water, making it suitable for skin-worn applications.

The sensor uses a silica hydrophobic coating to repel water and is designed to be flexible and conform to the skin without damage. The affordability of the technology makes it appealing for monitoring large populations in public health initiatives, allowing for the collection of baseline data in different geographic locations or populations.