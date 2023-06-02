Paralyzed Man Walks After Implants

According to a recent CNN article, researchers from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Lausanne have developed a brain-spine interface that enabled a paralyzed man to walk naturally again. The device establishes a direct neurological connection between the brain and the spinal cord, allowing for the transmission of movement thoughts and intentions. Implants in the brain track these intentions, which are then wirelessly transmitted to an external processing unit that translates them into commands that are sent back through a second implant, stimulating the muscles and facilitating natural walking movements.

The study participant, Gert-Jan Oskam, who had been paralyzed for more than a decade due to a motorcycle accident, experienced significant improvements in mobility. The brain-spine interface not only enables smoother movements but also enhances adaptability to different terrains. The groundbreaking research holds promise for people with paralysis or motor deficits caused by neurological disorders, giving them hope for restoring natural movement ability and improving quality of life.