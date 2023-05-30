New Tool: ProSource
Checkout our packaging and processing solutions finder, ProSource.
Start Your Search

We Can Now Detect COVID with Lasers!

The technology is non-invasive, rapid, and has the potential to simplify and expedite the diagnosis of various health conditions.

Tim Hayes
May 30, 2023
University Of Colorado At Boulder
University of Colorado at Boulder

According to a recent Medgadget article, researchers have developed a laser-based breathalyzer technology called a frequency comb breathalyzer. The device uses lasers to analyze molecules in breath samples and a machine learning algorithm to detect specific diseases, such as COVID-19. By analyzing the way molecules in the sample absorb light, the system provides a yes/no answer for the presence of disease-indicating molecules. 

Breath analysis offers advantages over other diagnostic methods due to its non-invasive nature. The new breathalyzer combines mid-infrared laser light and artificial intelligence to perform a spectroscopic analysis of molecules in exhaled breath. The team tested the technology during the pandemic by comparing breath samples from college students to their PCR test results. The system matched the PCR results 85% of the time, indicating promising accuracy. The researchers believe that with further training and development, the technology can become even more effective in detecting diseases based on breath analysis. A video with more information can be seen here

Related Stories
Reuters:denis Balibouse
Quick Hits
New Tech Lets Amputees Feel Temperature in Phantom Hands
Jiancheng Lai And Weichen Wang Of Bao Research Group At Stanford University
Quick Hits
Stanford’s Electronic Skin Has Human Sensitivity
Am Collage
Quick Hits
DuPont to Acquire Spectrum Plastics
Implanted Ultrasound
Quick Hits
Ultrasound Implant Boosts Brain Cancer Treatment
Top Stories
Manufacturers are using technology to enhance training and automate tasks.
Business Intelligence
Turning to Tech as Workforce Challenges Continue
Companies are increasingly turning to new technology to help train workers and automate repetitive tasks as workforce challenges continue.
Ups Healthcare Singapore West Facility
Logistics/Supply Chain
UPS Opens New Healthcare Logistics Facility in Singapore
Grippers mounted on the shuttles/carriers are individually and wirelessly controlled without cabling by CoreTigo IO-Link Wireless technology, allowing the grippers on each carrier to perform tasks on the products themselves. Automatic changeover can be done on the go as well, enabling flexibilty.
Automation/Robotics
Adaptive Packaging Machine’s Multi-Carrier Track Gets Wireless Boost
Fda Logo, Hi Res
Regulatory
FDA Issues Pediatric Drug Development Draft Guidance
Juno Pharmaceuticals
Pharmaceutical
Juno Pharmaceuticals Acquires Omega Laboratories
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Healthcare Packaging's free educational content library!
Unlock Learning Here
Discover Our Content Hub
Test Your Supply Chain Smarts
Take Healthcare Packaging's supply chain quiz to prove your knowledge!
Take Quiz
Test Your Supply Chain Smarts
Products
Copa Data Mes Integration System
MES Integration System
Körber and Copa-Data have partnered to enhance MES integration for filling lines in the pharmaceutical industry.
Data Orchestration and Management Solutions
Prefillable Polymer Syringes
More Products
In Print
Healthcare Packaging Spring 2023 Healthcare Packaging
Spring 2023 Healthcare Packaging
Healthcare Packaging November/December 2022
November/December 2022
Healthcare Packaging September/October 2022
September/October 2022
Healthcare Packaging July/August 2022
July/August 2022
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Hcp 2022 Emerging Brands Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Triumphs and Challenges in Sustainability
Hcp 2022 Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Healthcare Packaging News Roundup: Sustainability
Hcp Top2021 Base Hero
Home
Healthcare Packaging's Most Popular Articles
Hcp Waste Reduction Base Hero
Sustainability
Healthcare's Sustainability Approach: Waste Reduction
View more »