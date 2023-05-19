New Tool: ProSource
Checkout our packaging and processing solutions finder, ProSource.
Start Your Search

‘Electroceutical’ Pill Increases Appetite, Reduces Nausea

The ingestible capsule uses electrical stimulation, and is intended for patients with eating disorders and cachexia.

Tim Hayes
May 19, 2023
Electroceutical
MIT

According to a recent Medgadget article, researchers at MIT have developed a pill that increases hunger, while reducing nausea. The ingestible "electroceutical" capsule delivers a small electrical current to the walls of the stomach, and stimulates endocrine cells in the stomach lining to release more ghrelin, a hormone that stimulates appetite and reduces nausea.


The capsule features an external electrode and grooves that draw fluid away from the electrode, to maximize contact with the stomach wall. The technology has the potential to assist patients with eating disorders or conditions such as cachexia, aka wasting syndrome. The researchers hope to explore other applications of electrical stimulation in the gastrointestinal tract using similar ingestible electroceuticals. A video with more information can be seen here

Related Stories
Ap
Quick Hits
FDA Clears New Menopause Drug
Pexels
Quick Hits
New Gel Stops Brain Tumors in Mice
Neffy
Quick Hits
FDA Panel Supports First Epinephrine Nasal Spray
Cornell
Quick Hits
This Glove Massages Edema Patients’ Hands
Top Stories
Juno Pharmaceuticals
Pharmaceutical
Juno Pharmaceuticals Acquires Omega Laboratories
The acquisition will enable Juno to create a wider variety of critical pharmaceutical products.
Bio Merieux Molecular Innovation Center
Cannabis
bioMérieux to Open New Molecular Innovation Center
The Packaging Recycling Summit takes place November 6-8, 2023 in Atlanta, GA.
PMMI News
The Packaging Recycling Summit will be held Nov. 6-8, 2023 at the Grand Hyatt Atlanta in Buckhead
Fda Logo, Hi Res
Regulatory
FDA Taking Steps to Advance Decentralized Clinical Trials
16 Ce6 Cf6 A2 B3 4232 A5 A7 0 Dd30 C8 B3 F25
Medical Device/Packaging
Breakthrough Med Device Sterilization Technology Uses Nitric Oxide
Test Your Supply Chain Smarts
Take Healthcare Packaging's supply chain quiz to prove your knowledge!
Take Quiz
Test Your Supply Chain Smarts
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Healthcare Packaging's free educational content library!
Unlock Learning Here
Discover Our Content Hub
Products
Schott Pharma Prefillable Polymer Syringe
Prefillable Polymer Syringes
Schott Pharma prefillable polymer syringes are used for drug applications that need to be stored and transported on dry ice at temperatures approaching -100°C.
Pouch Seal Inspection System
Tamper-proof Closure Seals
More Products
In Print
Healthcare Packaging Spring 2023 Healthcare Packaging
Spring 2023 Healthcare Packaging
Healthcare Packaging November/December 2022
November/December 2022
Healthcare Packaging September/October 2022
September/October 2022
Healthcare Packaging July/August 2022
July/August 2022
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Hcp 2022 Emerging Brands Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Triumphs and Challenges in Sustainability
Hcp 2022 Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Healthcare Packaging News Roundup: Sustainability
Hcp Top2021 Base Hero
Home
Healthcare Packaging's Most Popular Articles
Hcp Waste Reduction Base Hero
Sustainability
Healthcare's Sustainability Approach: Waste Reduction
View more »