MIT Scientists Develop Clot-Forming Solution

The synthetic molecules mimic natural clotting, and aim to keep injured people alive until they can be treated at a hospital.

Tim Hayes
May 11, 2023
Mit
MIT

According to a recent SciTechDaily article, researchers at MIT have developed a potential life-saving solution for internal bleeding using a protein-based material that can be injected into a patient's bloodstream. The material, known as a shear-thinning biomaterial (STB), is composed of a clotting protein called thrombin and a natural sugar called chitosan, which helps the material stay in place at the site of bleeding. 

When the STB is injected into a wound, it becomes a gel-like substance that can stop bleeding by forming a clot. In animal tests, the STB was able to significantly reduce bleeding and improve survival rates. The researchers believe the material could be used in emergency situations to treat internal bleeding caused by trauma, surgery, or other medical conditions.

