FDA Approves World’s First RSV Vaccine

According to a recent Vox article, the FDA has granted approval for the first-ever vaccine to prevent respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in adults. The vaccine, called Arexvy, was developed by AstraZeneca and is designed to protect against the virus, which can cause serious respiratory illness, particularly in older adults and those with weakened immune systems. The approval of Arexvy represents a significant step forward in the fight against RSV, which has long been a major cause of illness and death worldwide.

Arexvy has been demonstrated in clinical trials to be safe and effective at preventing RSV in adults, with studies showing that it can reduce the incidence of the virus by up to 70%. The vaccine is administered in two doses, given 28 days apart, and is expected to be available to the public in the near future.