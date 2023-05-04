New Tool: ProSource
Checkout our packaging and processing solutions finder, ProSource.
Start Your Search

FDA Approves First Fecal Transplant Pill

SER-109 is the second human feces-derived treatment to be approved by the FDA. The first was Rebyota in December of 2022.

Tim Hayes
May 4, 2023
Nejm
NEJM

C. diff is a bacterial infection that can cause severe diarrhea and inflammation of the colon, and it often recurs even after treatment with antibiotics. According to a recent LIFE-SCIENCE article, the FDA has approved the first-ever pill made from human feces for the treatment of recurrent Clostridioides difficile (C. diff) infection. The pill, called "SER-109," contains spores from multiple strains of bacteria found in healthy feces that can help restore the gut microbiome and fight off C. diff infections.

SER-109 is designed to help prevent recurrent C. diff infections by restoring a healthy balance of gut bacteria. In clinical trials, the pill was found to be highly effective, with a success rate of 88.9% compared to just 29.4% in the placebo group. The approval of SER-109 is a significant step forward in the treatment of recurrent C. diff infections, and it could potentially lead to the development of other microbiome-based therapies for a range of conditions.

Related Stories
Graphene Pacemaker Image
Quick Hits
Graphene-Based Cardiac Implant Monitors Heart Function
Pexels Photo 5723883
Quick Hits
UCL Scientists Develop Gene-Silencing Drug for Alzheimer’s
University Of Washington
Quick Hits
Smartphone App Diagnoses Prediabetes
Screen Shot 2022 04 18 At 2 48 25 Pm
Quick Hits
A Universal Flu Vaccine Is Right Around the Corner
Top Stories
23049792 def l 1
PMMI news
Live from interpack: PMMI Addresses Insights on Packaging Automation
Robots, cobots, predictive maintenance, and 3D parts printing top list of growing trends driven by labor shortages and e-commerce.
The Packaging and Processing Women's Leadership Network (PPWLN) is launching a Latin American chapter.
PMMI news
PMMI Launches Packaging & Processing Women’s Leadership Network in Latin America
Screenshot 2023 05 03 At 4 18 02 Pm
Medical device/Packaging
SterileAware Shines Light on HAIs, Sterile Packaging Pros
The Emerging Brands Summit returns to Las Vegas on September 10, 2023.
PMMI news
Emerging Brands Summit Returns to Las Vegas on September 10, 2023, with New Additions
Supplement powder NRS Arizona Munson Machinery
Packaging/Filling
Batch Mixer Enables Precise Powder Formulations for Nutraceuticals
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Healthcare Packaging's free educational content library!
Unlock Learning Here
Discover Our Content Hub
Test Your Supply Chain Smarts
Take Healthcare Packaging's supply chain quiz to prove your knowledge!
Take Quiz
Test Your Supply Chain Smarts
Products
PHS-30 model
Live at interpack: Volpak Presents Intermittent Stick Pack Machines
This week at interpack, Volpak is showcasing Enflex PHS Series intermittent stick pack machines designed for the pharmaceutical and healthcare markets.
Secondary Packaging
CIJ Printer
More Products
In Print
Healthcare Packaging Spring 2023 Healthcare Packaging
Spring 2023 Healthcare Packaging
Healthcare Packaging November/December 2022
November/December 2022
Healthcare Packaging September/October 2022
September/October 2022
Healthcare Packaging July/August 2022
July/August 2022
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Hcp 2022 Emerging Brands Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Triumphs and Challenges in Sustainability
Hcp 2022 Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Healthcare Packaging News Roundup: Sustainability
Hcp Top2021 Base Hero
Home
Healthcare Packaging's Most Popular Articles
Hcp Waste Reduction Base Hero
Sustainability
Healthcare's Sustainability Approach: Waste Reduction
View more »