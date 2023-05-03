Graphene-Based Cardiac Implant Monitors Heart Function

According to a recent Graphene Info article, researchers from Northwestern University and the University of Texas at Austin have developed a graphene-based cardiac implant that can measure heart function and electrical activity. The flexible implant can be placed directly on the surface of the heart, allowing for more accurate readings than traditional implants that are placed on the outside of the heart. The implant is also more durable than traditional implants and can last for several months, making it a promising tool for long-term monitoring of heart function.

The graphene-based implant has already been tested in a small animal study and was found to accurately measure heart function and electrical activity. The researchers believe that the implant could be used to monitor the progression of heart disease and could also be used to help physicians make more accurate diagnoses and treatment decisions. The next step is to conduct further testing and develop a larger version of the implant for human use.